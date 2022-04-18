Ah, the air fryer. A versatile kitchen appliance that many of us have come to love. Cleaner and healthier than deep-frying, air-frying has become our go-to for cooking and reheating food. If you're still shopping for an air fryer, check out these April air fryer deals and learn what all the buzz is about.

But let's assume you already own an air fryer. How often should you be cleaning it? As with most cleaning tasks, the more frequently you complete them, the less work you'll have to do. This holds true for cleaning your oven and microwave as well. Ideally, wiping down or washing the removable parts of your air fryer after each use is best practice.

But sometimes, simply wiping down the air fryer is not enough and you need to really clean it. Read on to see our suggestions for how to clean your air fryer.

Soap and Water

To remove stuck-on food and the oil used for frying, soaking the removable parts of your air fryer in warm water and dish soap is the way to go. You can use the sink or a plastic tub if you have one large enough for the removable parts. Obviously, the basket that holds the food is removable. There's usually also a tray below that which can be removed. If you have a dishwasher, you can also just run these parts through the dishwasher next time you wash your dishes. One thing to note: The basket of an air fryer is generally coated in nonstick material and you do not want to use steel wool or other abrasive scrub pads on this type of surface.

Step 1: Because we'll be wiping down an electric appliance with liquid, you'll want to first unplug your air fryer.

Step 2: Remove the tray and basket from your air fryer.

Step 3: Soak in warm, soapy water for 20-30 minutes to help loosen any stuck-on food.

Step 4: If there isn't any stuck-on food, you can skip the previous step and go straight to washing these pieces by hand or in the dishwasher.

Step 5: Rinse the soap off the base and basket and let dry.

Step 6: With a damp cloth, wipe down the inside of the air fryer, the coil, and the exterior of the air fryer.

Baking Soda

Okay, let's say you've owned your air fryer for a little bit and didn't know you needed to clean it. At this point, you're not sure if the dishwasher or soap and water will remove the stuck-on food that's accumulated on your air fryer. No worries! You'll just need to do a little deep cleaning. The two methods we suggest are baking soda and lemon juice. Read on to learn the baking soda method.

Step 1: Combine baking soda and water in a 3:1 ratio to make a paste.

Step 2: Coat the base and basket of your air fryer in this mixture. You can also wipe the paste on the interior and exterior of your air fryer.

Step 3: Let sit for 20-30 minutes.

Step 4: Rinse the baking soda paste off the removable parts of your air fryer, and wipe the rest of it down with a damp cloth.

Lemon Juice

Another natural way to clean your air fryer is with lemon juice. Lemon juice mixed with water is handy to have around the house for all kinds of cleaning.

Step 1: Combine lemon juice and water in a ratio of 2:1.

Step 2: You can put this mixture into a squirt bottle or just use a cloth to apply it.

Step 3: Apply the lemon juice mixture to the base and basket of your air fryer. You can also spray or wipe the interior and exterior of your air fryer with this solution.

Step 4: Let sit for 30 minutes.

Step 5: Rinse off the lemon juice and you're good to go!

Hopefully, one of these cleaning methods will work to get your air fryer back to its best condition. Cleaning your air fryer regularly is good for a number of reasons. One, it's kind of gross to have oil and food crumbs sitting at room temperature. This could produce an odor or attract bugs. Two, cleaning often, ideally after each use, prevents food from getting burnt onto the air fryer, making it more difficult to clean. And three, cooking food in a nice, clean air fryer will make everything taste better.

If this guide has you excited about cleaning, check out our guide on cleaning your fridge and take pride in your fresher, cleaner home.

