 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Over 2,000 holiday greeting cards are discounted right now

Noah McGraw
By
Christmas card showing a tree strapped to a car roof.
Sweetzer & Orange

The absent-minded among us know the drill: Wake up early on Christmas morning, head to the store for “some more eggnog,” buy your last minute Christmas gifts and cards, and sign them in the car. Okay, that’s an extreme example, but we can all identify with the pre-holiday rush of shopping, planning, cooking and more. It’s easy to let some things slip. An easy way to ease the weeks before the holidays is to start doing your shopping now, even for small things like holiday cards.

There’s another advantage to buying holiday cards right now: They’re on sale. Amazon is having a nice sale on lots of holiday cards. There are simple designs and fancy designs; branded cards and generic; individual cards and packs of 50. We’ve pulled out some interesting picks below, but it’s probably best if you browse the sale yourself buy hitting the button.

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy holiday cards during early Black Friday sales

There are a lot of different options available in this sale. If you’re looking for generic cards you can send to anyone, one of the cheapest options is this for $11, usually $14, or this , usually $10. The designs are simple, and they stick to non-holiday specific phrases like “season’s greetings” and “happy holidays.” If you want something even more generic, there’s a classy pack of embossed deer design cards, 12 for $15, usually $20. They have no words on them at all, so you can fill them with your own sentiments.

Related

If you’d prefer something with a brand name attached, Hallmark has a that are great for grandma’s and Midwesterners. The pack is usually $16, but today it’s down to $12. If you want to support a good cause during the holidays, , emblazoned with the phrase “Peace on Earth,” are on sale, 12 cards for $10, usually $12. There are a lot of other designs to choose from in the sale, so check it out for yourself.

It’s easy to let little purchases like holiday cards slip your mind. If you have a minute today to buy a pack or two while they’re on sale at Amazon, it will save a lot of stress around the holidays. Check out the sale at the link below.

Editors' Recommendations

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor. When he's not writing about lifestyle and tech products, he's riding (or fixing)…
The best movies to watch on Peacock right now
From Bernie to The Farm, these are the best movies to stream on Peacock
Jack Black in Bernie.

A fun bit of historic TV trivia is that the original NBC peacock logo was first implemented in 1956 to highlight the network's new color programming. Even though the logo has gone through numerous iterations since then, the network has stuck with the colorful bird, in one form or another, for going on six decades now. It’s fitting, then, that Peacock is known most for its TV programming, highlighted by shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, and the self-mocking (and hilarious) 30 Rock. If you are on Peacock for the shows, however, don't overlook that the platform is also home to a number of great movies spanning cinema history, including everything from great comedy to excellent sports movies.

Peacock streaming offers both free (registered) and paid accounts. As a result, some Peacock movies are available without a paid subscription, and others only for subscribers. This roundup culls titles from both groups. To be sure you can access all of these classics, you'll have to fork over the $5-a-month service cost. Happy streaming and keep reading to find the best movies on Peacock right now.

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime to stream in November
These are the best movies on Prime to watch this weekend
Remote close-up watching TV

Amazon Prime has one of the largest libraries of content in the world filled with good movies to watch. Whether you want to watch a comedy movie or a crime drama television show, Amazon probably has what you're looking for as far as the best movies to stream right now. When there's so much to watch, it can be hard to sort through everything to find the best viewing options, though. Thankfully, we're here to help. We've already compiled a list of Amazon Prime TV shows for you to enjoy. And, if you're looking for the best movies to watch right now, we've also found a selection of the best movies on Amazon Prime for you to browse.

If you're looking for more than just the best Amazon Prime movies, we've also found the best Netflix movies, the best Hulu movies, the best Disney Plus movies, and the best Netflix documentaries to stream right now.

Read more
Amazon’s early Black Friday sale has a 50-inch 4K TV for $200
best prime day deals 2021 insignia f50 qled 4k tv

With Black Friday slowly rolling on us, there are many great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, such as this North Face Black Friday sale on outdoor stuff or this Tumi Black Friday sale on wallets, bags, and suitcases. One of the things that's great to grab during Black Friday and Cyber Monday is electronics, and that's why we're already seeing great sales on things like TVs. Take, for example, this 50-inch Insignia TV deal from Amazon, which knocks $100 off the original price to bring it down to just $200, which is a steal.

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series
One thing that's great about the F30 Series from Insignia is that it's very budget-friendly, especially since the brand was created under the premise of being budget-oriented but still provides great features. That's how you can get a 50-inch TV that gives you 4k resolution. The whole thing is also built on the Fire TV platform, so if you're in the Amazon ecosystem, this is perfect, and if you aren't, then you still get access to all the apps you'd expect on any other major smart TV platform. You might also be surprised to hear that the F30 Series supports HDR10, one of the better HDR standards, and that means you'll get excellent contrast and image quality compared to a traditional TV without HDR.

Read more