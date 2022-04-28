 Skip to main content
Fjallraven Backpacks Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Fjallraven’s Kanken backpack is an iconic wardrobe staple and today this classic bag is on sale on Amazon. Originally priced at $80, the sale price differs by color with the deepest discount (on the Ochre variation) bringing the total cost down 24% to $60.52, delivering $19.48 in savings. These backpacks fly off the shelves and it’s rare to catch them marked down. The discount is already applied, so if you’re planning to take advantage of this opportunity to save, simply add your Kanken to your Amazon cart and checkout as you normally would.

The Kanken backpack is a signature part of Fjallraven’s collection and for good reason: This backpack is infinitely versatile for students, hikers, travelers, and commuters alike. The Kanken backpack is lightweight and the main zippered compartment is roomy enough to fit all of your books, travel essentials, or everyday necessities. The front zipper pouch and two open side pockets provide easy access to items you need in a pinch. Kanken’s ergonomic shoulder straps ensure this backpack will protect your back even with extended wear.

Thanks to Fjallraven’s Vinylon F material, this backpack is dirt-resistant, water-resistant, and wipes clean very easily. No matter what journey you’re preparing to take, the Kanken is a trusty companion. The two-way zipper makes it easy to get items in and out of your backpack and the rain flap protects your belongings from unexpected weather. For travelers and those on the go, the Kanken comes with a sitting pad so no matter where your next adventure takes you, you’ll have a soft place to land. With dozens of color options, there is most definitely a Kanken perfectly suited to every individual’s personal style.

Scoring a Kanken backpack below the original retail price of $80 is exciting, but getting it for 24% off at the low price of $60.52 is a steal. As durable as it is stylish, Fjallraven’s Kanken backpack is designed to last for the long haul. To save up to $19.48 on this classic bag, head to Amazon and check out all of the color options. Fjallraven’s staple backpack deals are hard to come by, so don’t wait to long to place your order.

