  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why I’m Buying This Miracle Massage Gun This Cyber Monday

By

We’re well into Cyber Monday, which means countless markdowns on some of the best kitchen gadgets, fashion duds, and camping gear, just in time for the holiday season (Winter is coming!). While more altruistic shoppers are scouring deals to gift to their loved ones, I’m partaking in the great American tradition of treating yourself. To paraphrase the late Coco Chanel — the best ways to practice self-care are free, the second-best is quite expensive. To be more specific, I’m talking about the Lifepro Pulse Fx, the ultra-luxe massage gun that’s swept Instagram. While it typically retails at $250, it’s on sale for Cyber Monday at $175 — here’s why I’m copping it, and why you should too.

The Lifepro Pulse Fx shot to social media stardom thanks to its sleek, agile design, and — most importantly — its promise to instantly soothe muscle aches. It kind of looks like a fancy power screwdriver, but comes with five detachable massage heads that’s powered by a 250W motor to deliver a rapid-fire jolt to your muscles, kneading out any kinks or aches. And these days, when it’s been nearly impossible to schedule a session with a masseuse or chiropractor, the Pulse Fx the closest thing we’ll get to a deep tissue massage.

And if you’re a skeptic of its purported benefits, fret not. The massage gun has received rave reviews on Amazon. One satisfied customer said that the Pulse Fx “does an amazing job on those with low pain tolerances, yet is aggressive enough for those with high pain tolerance.” Athletes and runners have said that after shooting themselves with the Pulse Fx for a few minutes, they’ve noticed their recovery time shorten in between workouts.

But you don’t have to be an ironman or marathoner to use this massage gun. Take it from me, a guy who spends most of the workday hunched over in front of a computer, which can cause muscle imbalances — and you guessed it — shoulder and back pain by dinner time. Lifepro’s marquee product is the perfect salve to my aches. So if you’re in the market for a massage gun that works, the Pulse Fx is your best bet. And thanks to Amazon’s super sweet markdown on Cyber Monday, there has never been a better time to invest in yourself.

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Make sure to check out our guides to the best sales on exercise bikes, dumbbells, and bikes to shop now while supplies last.

Editors' Recommendations

Last Chance to Buy This Bargain Exercise Bike on Cyber Monday

joroto exercise bike deal amazon cyber monday 2020

Cyber Monday Kettlebell Deals 2020: Last-Minute Sales to Shop Now

man doing pushups with kettlebells

Bowflex’s Cyber Monday Sale Is the Ultimate Home Gym Upgrade

bowflex cyber monday 2020 deal velocore black friday bg

Why You Should Buy This Elliptical Machine This Cyber Monday

snode amazon cyber monday 2020 deal best elliptical sale

The 20 Best Subscription Boxes to Give Men as Gifts

Why You Should Strive to Be a Modern-Day Renaissance Man

renaissance man computer

10 Best History Books in 2020

best history books to read

The Best Podcasts to Listen to While You’re Working From Home

work from home laptop headphones

The 8 Best Drinking Board Games to Play Right Now

best drinking board games 2020

20 Things Every Man Should Own

time management tips skills man looking at watch drinking coffee

The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

best sci fi fantasy movies on netflix total recall

24 Amazon Prime Movies to Stream Right Now

The 38 Best Gifts for Men in 2020

best gifts for men yeti backpacks