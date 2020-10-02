  1. Fashion & Style

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals 2020: What To Expect

By
Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

It’s official: Amazon Prime Day 2020 will begin on October 13 until October 14, and that means plenty of doorbuster Prime Day fashion deals just in time for the holiday shopping season. The two-day sale extravaganza is the perfect time to score some quality clothes, shoes, and accessories (at unprecedented markdowns) to gift your friends, loved ones, or yourself! These days when we’re all stuck at home, now is the perfect time to update our closets without breaking the bank. Come Prime Day, we’ll sift through the best deals to cop while supplies last.

When Are The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals?

Based on previous Prime Day sales, the retail giant will probably save its best deals for the event itself, but they’ve already given us plenty of special offers with its early Prime Day deals. Pro tip: If any of these markdowns stand out to you, buy it now. There’s no guarantee it’ll be on sale again come Prime Day, nor will they even be this affordable. Besides, you can always return it and buy it again if it’s cheaper (we won’t tell anyone).

  • Frye Men’s Greyson Chelsea Bootfrom $118, was $368
  • Fossil Men’s 44mm Townsman$74, was $139
  • Adidas Running Lite Racer RBN 2.0$50, was $70
  • Champion Men’s Authentic Originals Sueded Fleece Jogger Sweatpantfrom $18, was $50
  • Haggar Clothing Men’s Tailored Fit In Motion Blazer$40, was $90

What Prime Day Fashion Deals To Expect

Based on last year’s Prime Day, we can expect to see up to 70% off the best shoes, shirts, jeans, and watches for men during the 48-hour sale. So if you’re in the market for a new pair of joggers, blazers, or T-shirts, this event is for you. Of course, older and off-season items will probably be treated to the most significant discounts, but Prime Day will most likely have an array of flash deals featuring new clothes at cheapest-ever prices. In other words: Time is of the essence, and keep your eyes peeled. Also, make sure to bookmark and watch this page, where we’ll be highlighting top fashion brands with incredible discounts.

