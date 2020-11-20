The Best Black Friday Exercise Bike Deals for 2020

  1. Culture
Exercise bikes are a large upfront investment, but worth the cost if you attended classes regularly pre-pandemic and miss the low-impact, full-body workout you can achieve with one piece of workout equipment. Black Friday deals offer deep discounts on these high-priced workout machines, which rarely go on sale throughout the rest of the year. If you’ve been putting off pulling the trigger on an exercise bike, now is the perfect time to finally purchase the one you’ve had your eye on for months before we’re all stuck inside for the winter season.

If stationary bikes aren’t your jam, take a look at these Black Friday bike deals for a pair of wheels that can really take you places outside of your home’s four walls. Whether you’re getting your miles in from the comfort of your home or out on the open road, both activities can have a positive impact on your physical and mental health.

The best Black Friday exercise bike deals

From folding bikes that fit perfectly in small spaces to smart bikes that give you the experience of biking outdoors, these are the best deals of the year on exercise bikes, only available this Black Friday.
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike with Resistance ME-709

$155 $200
Who says you need a large room to keep an exercise bike at home? This recumbent bike is perfect to set up in smaller spaces. It will also help you lose pounds and increase cardio activity.
Buy at Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike

$346 $418
Give yourself the satisfaction of a full-body workout with this magnetic recumbent bike. This exercise bike with a multi-control magnetic resistance system has a high weight capacity of 350 pounds.
Buy at Amazon
Barwing Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike

$190 $230
Stay physically fit at home with this 3-in-1 magnetic upright bike that will give you a total body workout. This fully-adjustable bike can help improve your upper body strength as you cycle.
Buy at Amazon
leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike

$179 $199
You can burn as much as 400 calories in 40 minutes while exercising with this bike. Make your workouts fun and effective as you cycle while watching television or listening to your favorite tunes.
Buy at Amazon
Body Rider BRF650 Upright Fan Bike

$210 $390
Achieve a total body workout with this easy-to-use and effective exercise bike. With an adjustable gel-type seat and manual tension control, you will find yourself in a more comfortable position.
Buy at Walmart
Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike with Pulse

$155 $200
Want an exercise bike that's both compact and easy to move around? This folding exercise bike a great addition to your home gym. The 8-level magnetic tension also helps set the pace of your workout.
Buy at Amazon
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary

$340 $400
If you're looking for a durable yet easy to maintain exercise bike, this indoor cycling bike is for you. Made of a heavy-duty, stable steel frame, the bike has a weight capacity of 270 pounds.
Buy at Amazon
DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary

$335 $400
Don't settle for a plain-looking exercise bike. This indoor cycling bike has a stylish design which makes it suitable for any modern home. It also has a durable frame and anti-skid cage pedal.
Buy at Amazon
Costway Goplus Exercise Bike

$290 $500
Keep your home workout routine consistent with this durable stationary bike with a weight capacity of 250 pounds. This exercise bike has a fully adjustable resistance system for a convenient workout.
Buy at Walmart
ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Bike

$300 $399
If you're looking for an exercise bike that you can adapt to easily, this ProForm model is worth considering. With 18 resistance levels to choose from, you can set the pace of your workout routine.
Buy at Amazon
ATIVAFIT Stationary Exercise Bike

$165 $245
Multitask by working out while watching your favorite shows with this quiet and smooth bike. The arm resistance bands help you achieve a full body workout while toning your biceps and triceps.
Buy at Amazon
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

$1,999 $2,999
Access on-demand studio workouts with this high-tech exercise bike with a touch screen display. The studio sessions are interactive and they control your movements for a well-rounded workout.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose Exercise Bikes During Black Friday

There are a ton of options this Black Friday for exercise bikes at every budget and fitness level. Deciding on the right exercise bike for you depends on how you intend to use it. For light workouts and physical therapy exercises, an under-desk elliptical machine is a great way to stay active and build muscle strength while working from home. The Cubii Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine is small, quiet, and low to no impact on your joints, so you can get your steps in without disrupting your daily routine.

If you’re a serious cycling enthusiast, Black Friday is a great time to score big on the exercise bike of your dreams. The NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle has all the bells and whistles and then some. The bike comes with a free, one-year iFit® membership, which includes challenging trainer-led workouts from over 130 experts from around the world, real-time text responses from your trainer during the workout, and live leaderboard stats to push you to the next level. Featuring an inertia-enhanced flywheel as well as -10% decline and 20% incline capabilities, this bike gives a great ride that would impress every type of cyclist.

Exercise bikes can vary widely in terms of cost, but the more expensive options tend to come with a screen already loaded with hundreds of different workouts to choose from. If you don’t need preloaded workouts attached to your exercise bike, you might consider getting a bike with space for an iPad so you can pull up your own workouts, listen to workout podcasts, or watch TV while you spin. Another factor to consider is space. Some exercise bikes fold down so they can be easily stored under a bed or in a closet, while others are big, bulky, and too heavy to move around from place to place. Deciding what your specific exercise bike needs are before you hit “add to cart” this Black Friday will save you the headache of returning a bike that doesn’t fit your lifestyle.

Where to Find the Best Exercise Bike Sales

The best exercise bike deals are hitting the online shelves early this year, with more to come in the days leading up to Black Friday. Sporting and outdoor retailers will certainly be competing to see who can offer the deeper discount, so keep your eye on your favorites to see when the Black Friday prices officially drop. We think the best exercise bike sales for Black Friday are likely to take place at the outlets below.

  • <strong>Amazon</strong>: The retail giant will no doubt have some of the best deals on exercise bikes this year. With so many options to choose from, you can certainly score a great price on the exercise bike that fits your needs. They also have some of the best dumbbell deals going on right now.
  • <strong>Walmart</strong>: Walmart is starting early when it comes to Black Friday and offering up to 60% off fitness items like resistance bands, boxing gloves, and even exercise bikes.
  • <strong>Dick’s Sporting Goods</strong>: Dick’s carries a lot of different brands of exercise bikes—many of which are already on sale ahead of Black Friday—so you can take your pick.
  • <strong>Target</strong>: Target is celebrating Black Friday all month long, with new deals dropping every week. Keep a close watch on the exercise bikes and move quickly if you see the one you like go on sale this year.
  • <strong>Overstock</strong>: Overstock is offering early access to their Black Friday deals, along with doorbuster deals and an additional 15% off. Some bikes are already on sale, with more to come throughout the next week.
  • <strong>Best Buy</strong>: Best Buy always offers great Black Friday sales, and we expect the exercise bikes to be included in those discounts.
  • <strong>Academy</strong>: Academy has a great selection of cycling, recumbent, upright, and training bikes. Stay tuned for their Black Friday deal announcements.
  • <strong>Bowflex</strong>: The fitness brand is offering free shipping on their exercise bikes for a limited time.
  • <strong>MYX Fitness</strong>: If you purchase an exercise bike from MYX Fitness, it comes with a holiday gift bundle featuring a neck gaiter, water bottle, and tote bag.
  • <strong>Echelon</strong>: This cult indoor cycling brand hasn’t announced a Black Friday sale yet, but definitely keep your eye on it. Considering their biggest competitor, Peleton, announced they won’t be running any Black Friday deals, it’s not totally off the table.

