This Sealy Memory Foam Mattress Is Only $499 Today — Hurry!

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been tossing and turning in your sleep, your problem might be caused by a mattress that badly needs to be replaced. You don’t have to empty your savings account if that’s true though, as there are mattress sales that you can take advantage of today. For example, the twin size Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress is available on the brand’s website for only $499, after a $270 discount to its original price of $769.

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress is in The Manual’s best mattress list as the perfect choice for hot sleepers. That’s because its stretch-knit cover is made of a proprietary phase change material that absorbs and dissipates heat, then releases that energy back to you when needed for temperature regulation. This means that the mattress will keep you cool night after night as you grab some sleep.

The mattress’ Perfect Fit memory foam, meanwhile, will adapt and respond to your body’s unique shape, size, and sleeping position, for a soft and supportive feel that will lead you to uninterrupted sleep. Every purchase of a Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress also comes with DreamFit pillows, which complete the cool sleeping experience.

Reclaim restful sleep with the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress, which you can currently purchase with a discount. The mattress’ twin size is available from Cocoon by Sealy at $270 off, bringing its price down to a more affordable $499 from its original price of $769. You don’t have much time until the deal disappears though, so if you’re already looking forward to sleeping on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress, finalize your purchase as soon as you can. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Mattress Deals

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress is a solid choice for anyone who wants to buy a new mattress, especially with the discount that you can take advantage of right now. It will be tough to find a better offer, but it may still be helpful to look around. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best mattress deals from different retailers.

Editors' Recommendations