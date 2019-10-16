It’s the zip code all ‘90s kids grew up wishing they were a part of. And while this home may not come with the drama of an episode of Beverly Hills 90210, it does come with the high-end luxury we expect to find in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the world. Take a look at North Canon Drive Residence — an ode to opulence.

Everything about this estate is dramatic and over the top, but it’s exactly what you want a $45 million residence to be. There are the “standard” elements you find in a luxury home — a (hidden) sound-proof movie theater, a private gym, five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a guest house. While these may be “standard” in multi-million dollar estates, there’s nothing standard about the design.

Walking through the glass front doors, you are greeted by an entry with 14-foot ceilings. A courtyard encased in glass is the central anchor of the home. Done in a minimalist fashion, a single mature olive tree grows there, surrounded by a bench of marble. It’s a luxurious yet serene space and it sets the tone for the rest of the home.

Throughout the residence, there is an ultra-contemporary design with traditional minimalist touches. Just don’t confuse minimalism with simple. There’s nothing simple about the custom 12 x 12-foot Hermes chandelier in the lounge, or the staircase wrapped in mirrored stainless steel. The stairway features a polished marble accent wall with the handrail carved into it and lined with LED lights, allowing it to glow at night.

This type of high-end design is easy to find at a home located in the ultra-exclusive Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills. However, this one, designed by Roman James, takes it to a whole new level. We’ve covered a range of multi-million-dollar estates that have hit the market in recent years, but this is the first to incorporate a Darwin system from Delos. Darwin does everything from automatically creating the right ambiance at bedtime to filtering the air and water.

While having a state-of-the-art home that can make you healthier just by being in it is pretty cool, the underground car court is what really has us drooling. Able to hold seven automobiles, the garage features a turntable in front of a 58-foot wrap-around projection screen. With highly polished black tile floors and dazzling lighting, calling this space a “garage” doesn’t do it justice.

And that’s how it goes for every room in this 16,400-square-foot home. From the bespoke furnishings designed by Visionnaire Home to the infinity pool with swim-up bar, each space inside and out of North Canon Drive is deserving of a better name than simply “kitchen” or “bedroom.”

Take for instance the “kitchen.” This isn’t just a space for cooking. It was designed by Fendi. The company only dipped its toe into the kitchen design pool late in 2018, making this one of the very first Fendi kitchens in the world. Meanwhile, the master suite is larger than many average American homes, spreading out across 3,000 square feet and featuring boutique-style walk-in closets and dual spa bathrooms.

Dubbed a “wellness” estate, we’re pretty sure that just stepping foot into North Canon Drive Residence will have you feeling great.

The property is listed by Sally Forster Jones, Janet Muradian, and Shauna Walters of Compass.

