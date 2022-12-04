Ranked: These are the best soccer movies of all time

The U.S. might have lost to the Netherlands in the round of 16, but the 2022 World Cup has captivated U.S. soccer fans and newbies alike. There’s still plenty of the World Cup to watch, but if you’re looking for another outlet for your love of headers, bicycle kicks, and underdogs coming from behind, why not try a soccer movie?

In part because it’s not a hugely popular sport in America, Hollywood has not made a ton of great soccer movies. In spite of that lack of great titles from America, though, there are still plenty of great movies that feature the sport. Some of them are about what it means to be a fan dedicating your life to supporting a team or club, even if it means being constantly disappointed. Others are about playing the game and get at the reasons that soccer is the most popular sport in the world.

Shaolin Soccer (2001) Trailer 113m Genre Action, Comedy Stars Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei, Ng Man-tat Directed by Stephen Chow watch on Paramount+ watch on Paramount+ A beautiful, farcical comedy, Shaolin Soccer combines one of the world’s great sports with martial arts to create a beautiful and totally unique spectacle. Although it’s hardly the point, the movie’s story follows Shaolin brothers who reunite years after their master’s death to show the world what Shaolin Soccer really means. The movie is absurd, and as long as you know that going in, you’re going to have a great time. Read less Read more

Mean Machine (2001) Trailer 99m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Vinnie Jones, David Kelly, David Hemmings Directed by Barry Skolnick watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Sports movies are almost always, at their core, about how indomitable the human spirit is. That’s especially true in Mean Machine, which follows a group of prisoners who are determined to take down the guards they hate in a prison match. Mean Machine may not be the most subtle movie on this list, but it’s undeniably effective, and features some fun soccer sequences to boot. Read less Read more

Escape to Victory (1981) Trailer 116m Genre Drama, War Stars Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, Max von Sydow Directed by John Huston watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max A World War II movie that’s also about both soccer and prison escape, Escape to Victory has a lot of plotlines running through it. The film, which stars Michael Caine, Sylvester Stallone, Max Von Sydow, and Pele, follows a group of Allied prisoners of war who are forced to play against a Nazi team as part of a Third Reich propaganda campaign. What the Nazis don’t know is that, even as the game is being played, the team is also planning an escape. Read less Read more Escape To Victory (1981) - Trailer

Goal! (2005) 118m Genre Drama Stars Kuno Becker, Alessandro Nivola, Anna Friel Directed by Danny Cannon watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Probably the definitive trilogy in the world of soccer movies, these movies tell the story of an illegal immigrant living in Los Angeles who is spotted by a former scout for Newcastle United. The first film in the Goal! trilogy is about a boy who comes from nothing and manages to propel himself to the top of the sport. The movie’s two sequels are just as riveting, though. The first follows Santiago, the central character, as he continues his professional career, and the second follows Santiago as he plays during the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Read less Read more

Looking for Eric (2009) Trailer 119m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Eric Cantona, Steve Evets, Stephanie Bishop Directed by Ken Loach watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Being a sports fan can help you forget your troubles, in part because sports can be there for you when nothing else is. That’s what Looking For Eric is really about. The film follows a man whose life is unraveling at the seams who turns to former professional soccer player Eric Cantona for advice and wisdom. It’s a funny, moving film about the kinds of holes that sports can fill in our lives, and just as importantly, the holes that fandom of any kind can never really fill. Read less Read more Looking for Eric Trailer

The Football Factory (2004) Trailer 91m Genre Drama Stars Danny Dyer, Neil Maskell, Frank Harper Directed by Nick Love watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Telling the story of a football hooligan (a soccer fan who often gets violent), The Football Factory gives its audience a bracing look at the darker side of soccer fandom. The film, which is shot in a documentary style, is about a Chelsea hooligan who spends his days drinking, doing drugs, and breaking a wide array of other laws. As he begins to consider changing his ways, though, he realizes just what a dark turn life has taken for him. Read less Read more The Football Factory (2004) Official Trailer #1 - British Movie HD

The Damned United (2009) Trailer 97m Genre Drama Stars Michael Sheen, Timothy Spall, Colm Meaney Directed by Tom Hooper watch on Tubi watch on Tubi The true story of the 44 days that Brian Clough spent as the head coach of Leeds United, The Damned United is about Clough’s tumultuous tenure and his complicated history with Leeds. Although his tenure is remarkably short, what makes The Damned United so interesting is the ways it tries to diagnose what makes soccer such a beloved sport, and how that can get perverted when too many people are trying too hard to game the system. Read less Read more

Fever Pitch (1997) Trailer 102m Genre Comedy, Romance Stars Colin Firth, Ruth Gemmell, Mark Strong Directed by David Evans watch on Youtube watch on Youtube The American remake of Fever Pitch is about baseball, but the original is a soccer movie through and through. Telling the story of a dedicated Aresnal fan against the backdrop of their miraculous championship run in 1997, this fan must split his time between his love of the game and his new relationship. It’s a story about what it means to be a fan that actually takes that dynamic quite seriously, even if it also provides plenty of laughs. Read less Read more

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) Trailer 112m Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance Stars Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Jonathan Rhys Meyers Directed by Gurinder Chadha watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Probably still the most famous soccer film ever made, at least in America, Bend it Like Beckham has aged like a fine wine. The movie, which tells the story of a young Indian girl who goes to elaborate lengths to hide her soccer career from her parents, has become a classic for good reasons. Its formula is tried and true, to be sure, but Bend it Like Beckham never becomes a series of cliches. Instead, it feels rich and personal in all the ways a movie like this should. Read less Read more

Diego Maradona (2019) Trailer 130m Genre Documentary Stars Diego Maradona, Pelé, Dalma Maradona Directed by Asif Kapadia watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Documentaries that take on the entire scope of a person’s life can often be boring or overly broad. Diego Maradona is exactly the opposite, though, in part because it reveals the way his volatility made him an asset on the field, and something of a nightmare off of it. He’s become a legend for soccer fans all over the world, and with good reason, but Diego Maradona dives beneath that shiny veneer to find something deeper about what made him tick. Read less Read more Diego Maradona (2019): Official Trailer | HBO

