The 7 Best Dining Room Furniture Pieces

If you have been following along, then you know we have been talking a lot about how to decorate your home. Dining room furniture is probably one of the easiest rooms to fill up aside from the kitchen. With a few simple but classic pieces, you can have an elegant yet functional dining room where you can not only entertain, but where you can eat every day and avoid watching television while you enjoy your meals. You know that’s bad right?

We’ve rounded up the best dining room pieces that will make great additions to your space, selected from affordable furniture brands.

Dining Tables

Dining room sets are a thing of the past. Almost. You can still find home furniture that comes in sets but that doesn’t mean you should purchase them. Maybe you want the table but not the hutch. Mixing and matching different pieces can show off your styling chops as well as add your own flair to each room.

Seno Dining Table

This sleek-looking dining room table is made of American White Oak and can be left natural or stained a rich walnut color. One of the key features of this table is you can purchase it to fit your home and guests. Depending on the model you choose, you can seat between 2 and 12 people.

Bynoe Extendable Trestle Dining Table

Simple yet stylish, this extendable table is perfect for any home. The tabletop is made of manufactured walnut with a wood and steel base. Since the table is adjustable, you can have anywhere between four and six people seated comfortably at a time.

Dining Room Chairs

Another example of purchasing dining sets would be tables and chairs. Maybe you like the table but you don’t care for the chairs, or maybe you like the chairs but not the table. When you can choose your own types of chairs, you can create a look and feel that is comfortable and inviting. Maybe you don’t want chairs at all, maybe you want a mix of chairs and benches.

Nosh Walnut Chalk Gray Dining Chair

This elegant and modern dining chair has a mid-century dining look. Nosh chairs are made of solid wood and come in five different colors.

Sasha Oak Angled Leg Linen Dining Bench

Dining chairs are great but if you would like to replace your side chairs with a dining bench, these are the ones for you. They will give you a bit more room which is great if you are working with a small space. The upholstered bench is made of oak wood and rubberwood and has an oak finish.

Storage Furniture

Consoles, buffets, display cabinets, and hutches are great for storing dinnerware, glassware, and even silverware for those special occasions. Choose something that will complement your other furnishings and that you will have room for.

Casement Black Large Sideboard

This large sideboard is constructed of steel and glass with adjustable shelves. There is ample space, which means plenty of storage for all things dining-related. The glass doors keep everything on display and latch shut with classic industrial hardware.

Bar Carts

Serving carts are the perfect vehicle for storing your wine, spirits, and glassware. The best part is that most of them are mobile and you can take them from room to room or even outdoors.

Bowen Bar Cart

Perhaps one of the best bar carts out there, this customizable cart is available in 28 tabletop options such as clear glass, etched glass, wood, or various marble finishes; there are also 16 base color options available. There is plenty of space and shelving for wine, spirits, and all the accouterments.

Sterling Large Bar Cart

The Sterling bar cart is extra-long and thin so it will fit just about anywhere. Thanks to the casters, you can take it anywhere such as maybe wheeling it outdoors for the day. The clear glass top holds its fair share of glassware, flatware, and an ice bucket while the mirrored bottom shelf can house all the wine and spirits.

Mirrors

Mirrors are great for any room especially if they are smaller rooms because the mirror will add depth to a room which will make it seem like you have more space. Plus, mirrors just look good with just about any décor. You can alter focal points and angles and visually manipulate a room just with a mirror.

Cohn Modern Gold Abstract Round Wall Mirror

The grouping of mirrors will bring light into the room as well as give off a bit of whimsy. It’s a sleek and bold statement that is sure to complete any room.

Rugs

Balance the look of your dining furniture by placing a rug underneath the dining table. The rule of thumb is that the rug should be large enough to cover the space of your table and the chairs when the chairs are pulled out.

Gradasi Grey Rug

Ruggables makes this abstract art-inspired washable rug. Simply take the cover off and toss it into the washing machine and then reattach it to the pad. Each rug comes with a rug cover and a pad; if you prefer a bit more cushion you can upgrade to a thicker pad. If you have pets, this could save you in rug cleaning fees.

Gray Moroccan Trellis

This is Rug USA’s bestselling rug and is available in 11 colors and six different shapes. The stain-resistant rug goes perfectly well with just about any design and is durable enough for kids and pets. The stylish design replicates the look and feel of handcrafted patterns.

Miscellaneous Décor

You have the furniture picked out and all that is left to do is pick up some accent pieces or maybe even update your dinnerware. This list will get you moving in the right direction. You may not use these items all at once but you can definitely switch up your table decorations by using a runner or a tablecloth and combining them with a centerpiece or candleholders.

Candleholders – Candlesticks or candelabras are a great way to provide soft lighting.

– Candlesticks or candelabras are a great way to provide soft lighting. Centerpiece – These are perfect for displaying decorations and making them the focal point.

– These are perfect for displaying decorations and making them the focal point. Flatware – Flatware, or cutlery, is more than just your silverware, it helps you to serve and prepare food.

– Flatware, or cutlery, is more than just your silverware, it helps you to serve and prepare food. Glassware – There is a wide range of glassware out there such as water glasses, beer glasses, and several types of wine glasses.

– There is a wide range of glassware out there such as water glasses, beer glasses, and several types of wine glasses. Napkins – Having a set of nice cloth napkins is so much better than using a paper towel. Plus you can shape them into just about anything.

– Having a set of nice cloth napkins is so much better than using a paper towel. Plus you can shape them into just about anything. Placemats – Used to designate a place setting for your guest, it also acts as a coaster for your plate and protects your table.

– Used to designate a place setting for your guest, it also acts as a coaster for your plate and protects your table. Plants – Add some greenery to your dining room, or any room for that matter, to make if feel more inviting.

– Add some greenery to your dining room, or any room for that matter, to make if feel more inviting. Table Runner – A table runner is a great way to separate space on a dining table or add more decoration.

– A table runner is a great way to separate space on a dining table or add more decoration. Tablecloth – You can use tablecloths as a decoration or protect your table.

– You can use tablecloths as a decoration or protect your table. Tableware – Various pieces of dishware used for serving food and dining.

– Various pieces of dishware used for serving food and dining. Wall Art – the artwork will help you finish a space and pull all your pieces of furniture together.

– the artwork will help you finish a space and pull all your pieces of furniture together. Wall shelves – add style to your room by displaying collectibles or photos.

