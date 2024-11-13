Seiko’s ‘The Gift of Time’ spotlights Japanese artistry and culture

Every once in a while something special comes along. Seiko Group Corporation‘s new film, The Gift of Time, set to release on October 23rd, invites viewers to experience the profound connection between time, creativity, and Japanese culture. The film showcases the perspectives on the intersection of these themes from some of the top creators in art, architecture, and music.

Seiko’s The Gift of Time celebrates Japan’s deep-rooted cultural relationship with time, reflecting how it shapes creativity and craftsmanship. Through the insights of leading Japanese artists, the film offers a global audience a fresh look at the beauty of Japanese luxury and its timeless heritage.

What is The Gift of Time all about?

The Gift of Time features some of the top creators in Japanese culture exploring their thoughts on time through the medium of film. Within it, these creators explore how time influences their creations and fundamental philosophies while taking viewers across locations significant to their personal and artistic journeys.

Participants include architect Kengo Kuma, contemporary artist Hiroshi Sugimoto, composer and Commissioner for Agency for Cultural Affairs Shunichi Tokura, and singer MISIA, who became a Seiko Group Ambassador. They all reflect on their connection with time and its impact on their work.

In addition to allowing these masterful creators to reflect upon time and how it has shaped their creative output and culture, the film also encapsulates the individual stories of their formation as artists. The film takes viewers across meaningful locations in Japan through the lens of the given individual creators, presenting time as both an artistic influence and a cultural treasure while simultaneously acting as a cinematic time capsule for the creators in and of itself.

Seiko’s broader cultural project

The Gift of Time is one small part of Seiko’s larger initiative, launched in July 2024, to rediscover and promote Japan’s cultural richness. Seiko is deeply invested in and intertwined with Japanese traditions and craftsmanship, which the company continues to promote globally.

If films are, as Roger Ebert once described, “a machine that generates empathy,” then The Gift of Time is Seiko’s ultimate means of communication, allowing the world to see how invaluable Japanese culture, art, and traditions are in cinematic form.

Seiko has contributed to Japanese luxury culture through brands such as “Grand Seiko” and “WAKO.” The Gift of Time is the latest and most advanced of these efforts. It seeks to rediscover the richness and value of Japan’s unique culture, including the four seasons, the beauty of nature, and the skill of master artisans, all to communicate the appeal of “Japanese luxury” to the world.

As a symbol of this project, the basement floor of WAKO’s main store in SEIKO HOUSE in Ginza, Tokyo, was renovated and reopened as an “Arts and Culture” in July 2024. This work highlights Seiko’s dedication to blending luxury with cultural artistry.

The concept of film in The Gift of Time



The Gift of Time reflects that ‘time is a gift from nature,’ an integral concept to the Japanese way of life and creativity. The film production and screenings are part of the project. The production took time, and the viewer will utilize their own time by participating in the screenings. These methods and approaches make The Gift of Time an immersive and eye-opening creative experience whose influence and impact extend well beyond the end credits.

The film is scheduled to be screened in the United States and worldwide to communicate the richness and value created by Japan’s unique culture and the appeal of the ‘culture of time’ and ‘Japanese luxury’ from multiple perspectives.

The film’s larger message stems from the distinct perspective of Japanese creators, who have lived in harmony with nature. Focusing on the ‘culture of time’ unique to Japan, which has been nurtured along with nature in each of the four seasons, the creators will talk about how they perceive ‘time’ and live with ‘time’ in their creative activities and their lives to date, from the perspectives of art, architecture, music, and other fields.

The film’s documentary approach lets each performer naturally confront and verbalize the ‘time’ in their past work and life, sharing their unique perspective on how time has shaped their professional journeys and personal philosophies.

The film’s cultural and global impact

The film celebrates Japan’s unique ‘culture of time,’ nurtured by nature and the changing seasons. It will be screened globally to communicate the cultural depth behind Japanese luxury and invite viewers to appreciate the country’s refined artistic traditions.

Seiko seeks to position Japanese craftsmanship and cultural understanding globally, highlighting the brand’s role in bridging traditional luxury with modern storytelling.

THE GIFT OF TIME －時と生きる－

Viewers are encouraged to watch The Gift of Time and immerse themselves in the beauty of Japanese culture and its reflection on time.

Through this campaign and beyond, Seiko will continue to convey the richness and value of Japan’s unique culture and the appeal of the ‘culture of time’ and ‘Japanese luxury’ nurtured through this culture from multiple perspectives.

