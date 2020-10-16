  1. Auto

Ferrari 812 Superfast Review: A Down-To-Earth Supercar

By

Kids create their own universes of what’s possible and what’s reasonable. You can break out the hard numbers and explain why Santa Claus can’t possibly visit the roughly 1.2 billion homes on Earth in a single night while still resembling a rotund old man (he’d look more like pink goo at that rate of speed), but a kid will easily brush all evidence aside because it’s just more fun to believe the fantasy.

When I was young, I didn’t accord precious mental real estate to Santa’s magic – at age six, I bluntly asked my parents if they were posing as the North Pole’s most famous resident – and rather filled my internal library with automotive stats and features. At the time, I didn’t realize I should be admiring the men and women who designed and engineered these vehicles, so I let the cars themselves become heroes. Sure, at Halloween I’d dress up as Batman, but that’s only because I wouldn’t make it very far around the neighborhood crawling on all four “wheels” in my car costume. A test run the night before let the proverbial air out of my tires.

As I grew, I welcomed the brands and their talented staff into the sacred corner of my mind (space did eventually free up for school and other “required knowledge”), but the vehicles themselves – notably Ferraris of various generations – still felt timeless and perfect in ways I couldn’t articulate. When, eventually, I could express my enthusiasm for these automotive marvels, I found it more natural than most endeavors. So I kept doing it.

1 of 24
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual
Ferrari 812 Superfast Review
Miles Branman/The Manual

Several years into my career as an automotive journalist, I drove my first Ferrari – a Portofino. After so long anticipating the experience, I feared it wouldn’t live up to my expectations. The car dazzled me with its effortless performance and interior artistry. I needed more.

Later, I found my way behind the wheel of the F8 Spider. With less apprehension, I was consumed by the F8’s athleticism and confidence. As a grandchild of the F355, the F8 was closer to the models I’d dreamt of as a kid, but so vastly re-engineered that my curiosity remained unsatisfied.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast may not be the 550 Maranello of my childhood reverie, but it’s as close a reincarnation as I can imagine. Front engine, rear-drive, naturally aspirated V12-powered, and with a fastback silhouette as provocative as any contemporary two-door – this is my Santa Claus (it can probably deliver more presents than the old man, too).

No matter how many times I hear the scream of a Ferrari V12 through speakers or headphones, the acoustic ecstasy is only a whisper of the in-person thrill. Every climb to the Superfast’s 9,000-rpm redline is a private concert in my mind’s automotive sanctuary. Play it again.

A full prod of the throttle sends all 789 horses stampeding out the rear tires with only the traction control system and a set of carbon ceramic brakes to rein them in. Flicking the aluminum column-mounted paddles rips through the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as my neck strains against the force of acceleration. Manipulating the gorgeous carbon fiber steering wheel slips the 812 through curves as precisely as driver skill allows.

When, finally, my heartbeat returns from the realm of mid-trail Olympians, I conclude that my estimation of the 812 Superfast and its predecessors has always been inadequate. I envisioned greatness, but the reality is a revelation.

While feeling inspired, I settle on something else as well: If, one day, my daughter declares that a ladybug is her hero, I’ll get right on board. After all, mine is still a car.

Editors' Recommendations

10 Best Off-Roading Vehicles Currently Available

ten best off roading vehicles land rover defender 2

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review: Still The Sports Car Icon

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review

10 of the Coolest LEGO Car Sets for Enthusiasts

Porsche 911 RSR

The 13 Best 12-Cylinder Cars on Sale Today

Lamborghini Aventador

5 Fastest Electric Cars in the World

fastest electric cars in the world tesla roadster car

White Knuckle Rock Sliders and LightForce Driving Lights Let You Overland Deeper and with More Confidence

Lightforce LED Driving Lights + White Knuckle Off-Road Sliders

Airstream’s Most Popular Travel Trailers Are Looking a Lot Sexier for 2021

Rezvani’s New Hercules SUV Is a 6×6 Military-Inspired Beast

Why Volvo’s 112 mph Speed Limiter Isn’t a Huge Deal

A Trip in Ferrari’s F8 Spider to Malibu, California is the Ultimate Destination Detox

10 Best Leather Driving Gloves to Hug the Corners

best leather driving gloves

Chasing the Potomac River in a Toyota GR Supra

Toyota GR Supra

How to Live In Your Car Comfortably for a Few Weeks

Relaxing in the back of a car on a mattress

What’s the Ideal Amount of Horsepower for a Sports Car?

Forgetting About the Coronavirus in a Toyota 86 Hakone