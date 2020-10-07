10 of the Best Automotive-Related Video Games

Between traffic, high gas prices, and the change in the weather, there are plenty of reasons why enthusiasts aren’t out on winding roads as much as they once were. Plus, there’s the whole coronavirus pandemic thing that’s still around. Still, for enthusiasts or automobile lovers, there are plenty of great video games to play from the comfort of your own home to get your car fix.

Whether you have a PC, an Xbox One, or a PlayStation 4, there are plenty of automotive-related video games on the market for enthusiasts to enjoy. With new consoles set to come out this fall, we decided to stick with the games that are currently available at the time of writing. We’re looking forward to Gran Turismo 7 just as much as everyone else, but with little information available, it’s hard to recommend at the moment!

So, if you’re looking to buy a video game that lets you pilot cars on all sorts of tracks and terrains, check out the 10 we’ve put together below. We’ve also included what console the games are available for.

Forza Horizon 4

Usually, racing games confine you to one specific area or one car – drive around this track, go off-roading in this one section, race this car for this set amount of time. Forza Horizon 4 doesn’t really do that. Go wherever you want and do whatever you want. Want to go rallying in a Lamborghini Countach? Go for it. Always wanted to take a modified Land Rover Defender across a frozen lake? Sure, that’s possible. Forza Horizon 4 also brings dynamic seasons, so you can traverse the expansive map in different weather, epic races, and a car list that would make Jay Leno jealous.

Available on: Xbox One, PC

Forza Motorsport 7

If, after playing Forza Horizon 4, you find that you need some sort of structure and a few more track-oriented race cars, then pick up a copy of Forza Motorsport 7. The “Motorsport” aspect of Forza Motorsport 7 indicates that this is a game where you’ll drive cars on racetracks. Still, there’s a variety of cars to race, including some oddballs like trophy trucks, classic racers, and ultra-exclusive hypercars. The game is an excellent mix of arcade and racing simulator that makes it so approachable.

Available on: Xbox One, PC

Assetto Corsa Competizione

While other video games allow you to drive all sorts of vehicles, Assetto Corsa Competizione only puts you behind the wheel of GT3 and GT4 (with the available DLC) cars. This is one of the few games on this list that leans toward being a steadfast sim racer. Quite a few features help Assetto Corsa Competizione stand out as a video game to get, including incredibly accurate tracks thanks to Laserscan Technology, a realistic model to replicate wear and damage, as well as drool-worthy graphics. The video game also brings the ability to experience 24 hours of racing, if that’s your sort of thing.

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

iRacing

Want to do some serious sim racing? Look no further than iRacing. Some massive names in real racing, like Formula One racer Max Verstappen and Porsche factory racing driver Patrick Long both race on iRacing. It’s, arguably, of course, the king in the world of sim racing, giving players the ability to race against one another in thrilling action on famed tracks and behind the wheel of iconic cars. Players can even form teams to complete long races or finish makeshift seasons. Unlike the other video games on this list, iRacing requires a $13.00 monthly fee to play. Additionally, while 16 cars and 22 tracks are offered with the monthly fee, the other ones are pricey extras. If you’re looking to do some serious racing, iRacing is the real deal.

Available on: PC

F1 2020

While nearly every enthusiast dreams of getting the chance to race in some of the most advanced and quickest cars ever designed, you need billions to get into the world of Formula One. Additionally, you’ll need a time machine to go back in time to start racing as a child. Yeah, that’s not going to happen. Instead, we’re all left with F1 2020, which is the best way to experience a Formula One car. Letting players complete an entire season as their favorite driver, create their own team, or create their own driver to fight for the championship, this is as close to a Formula One car as many of us will ever get. It also helps that the graphics, sounds, and tracks are all top-notch.

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

SnowRunner

Usually, racing simulators require you to test your abilities on the track. SnowRunner, like its predecessor, MudRunner, puts players in command of various off-roaders in some truly inhospitable terrain. The goal? To get to various objectives around the vast map using multiple vehicles. More than just an excellent way to enjoy a weekend, SnowRunner really highlights what makes off-roading in the real world so enjoyable. Emphasizing picking the best route and patience, SnowRunner, merges great graphics and an excellent cast of vehicles that result in an addictive, yet grueling video game.

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Not all racing games have to be about setting the quickest lap times or finishing the last hour in a 24-hour race. Some racing games are about letting loose, having fun. Nothing does that like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the latest installment in a long line of racing games under the Mario Kart name that stretches back to 1992. The Deluxe version brings a total of 48 courses, 42 characters, a blisteringly quick 200cc mode, and a new Smart Steering system so you can play with your dad, child, or uncoordinated friend. Regardless of what character you choose or what course you race on, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a hoot.

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Dirt Rally 2.0

Rally drivers are the most skilled drivers in the world – there, I said it. Through some of the most rigorous stages in the world and at speeds that would freak other racing drivers out, rally drivers have honed their senses to be near telepathic. Make no mistake, Dirt Rally 2.0 is for enthusiasts that have always wanted to know what it feels like to fly through the forest, snow, or coastline in a rally car. Other rally games give you some training or the opportunity to get comfortable before letting you loose with the rally cars, but that’s not the case here. For any enthusiasts that remember Colin McRae Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0 certainly brings back fond memories.

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Wreckfest

Like its name implies, Wreckfest is all about wrecking cars. At first glance, the video game may seem like a pure arcade game that’s little more than a virtual demolition derby. That’s not the case, though, as Wreckfest features an actual driving model, real competition, and realistic crashes. The vehicles that you can crash are hilarious, too, ranging from massive American muscle cars to lightweight European sports cars. The game also gives players the opportunity to crash an RV and a school bus for extra mayhem. Looking to blow off steam without wrecking your real car and endangering lives? Give Wreckfest a try.

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Gran Turismo Sport

Xbox One owners get to play Forza, while PlayStation users are left to enjoy Gran Turismo Sport. The game that helped blossom this writer’s love of cars and many other enthusiasts’, Gran Turismo is a racing franchise that has been on the market for 23 long years. Gran Turismo Sport is the latest edition and, unlike previous titles, ventures into the world of sim racing. The video game may not offer the same extensive vehicle lineup as other games, but the trade-off comes with gorgeous graphics, excellent physics, and engine sounds that are based on real-world recordings. It’s that level of detail that makes Gran Turismo Sport special.

Available on: PS4

