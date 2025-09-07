West Palm Beach travel guide: What to eat, see, and do

In south Florida, the credit usually goes to the likes of Miami. While we love the art deco architecture and sexy beaches of The Magic City, there’s another destination about an hour’s north very much worth your attention. Say hello to West Palm Beach, a town teeming with cultural riches and a fraction of the crowds.

If you want glitz, pop over to Palm Beach. West Palm is a different animal—more charming, more inviting, with more personality. And you still get the beaches, dining, and resorts. If you’re going to go, as you should, be sure to put the following spots on your radar.

Where to eat

There’s are so many directions you can go when eating your way through West Palm Beach. You’re bound to run into some great Cuban grub, but there’s also everything from next-level beer and sushi eateries to vintage diners.

Havana

Havana is a reliable Cuban joint open 24 hours. That means you can get that light night Cubano or pop in during more reasonable hours for some empanadas and tamal Cubano.The building looks like it was plucked from the streets of Cuba and attracts a nice crowd of usuals, for good reason. The ropa vieja is outstanding, as are the steak specials. They also do homemade fruit milkshakes and if you need a pick me up, go with a classic cafe con leche.

Moody Tongue

Moody Tongue is perhaps best known as the Michelin-starred restaurant based in Chicago focusing in elevated beer pairings. Well, there’s a West Palm Beach location too, fit with high-level sushi. Buckle up and just be passenger on this exploratory menu. The restaurant is located in a cool space inside the Hilton and we highly recommend splurging on either the eight or 13-course omakase menu.

Benny’s on the Beach

At Benny’s on the Beach, it’s vacation every day. It’s not just the slogan, it’s the feel of the place. Set right on the pier overlooking the turquoise Atlantic, the place is breezy and convivial. So too is the food, with specialties like shrimp ceviche and conch fritters. Try the blackened swordfish, which comes with jasmine rice, baby bok choy, and lime and coconut saffron broth, or go with the mahi mahi tacos. The Cuban sandwich is tasty and for drinks, opt for a local IPA or a tropical cocktail.

La Casa del Mofongo

South Florida feels more like the Caribbean than the U.S. and that’s a compliment. Eat like it at La Casa del Mofongo. Here, you can chow down on camarones and masita de puerco. You can get a filling breakfast or show up later in the day for house specialities like churrasco with shrimp or a white fish filet, Creole style.

Howley’s

The sign outside of Howley’s, which has stood there since the diner opened in 1950, says “cooked in sight, must be right.” We could not agree more. This is one of the most charming diners in America, fit with beautiful architecture and some charming original decor. They specialize in mid-Century comfort food—think elevated TV dinner options like country fried steak, meatloaf, or shrimp scampi. The burgers are stellar, the catch of the day is always worth a look, and there’s even all-day breakfast, not to mention sweets like banana cream pie and carrot cake to cap the meal off. If you’re thirsty, try a local beer or have the staff whip you up a classic cocktail like a Daiquiri.

What to do

For a lot of the year, it’s all about keeping cool here. Fortunately, there are ample beaches and waterparks. But there are also fine arts destinations, museums, and sprawling wildlife safaris.

Beaches

Beach access is pretty solid in Palm Beach County, just be aware of hot sand and potentially even hot water depending on when you visit. Municipal Beach and Riviera Beach are both fine close-in options and Ocean Reef Park even has some dunes to speak of. The Reef Road area can be a popular surfing stretch when the swells come crashing in.

Parks

Good weather areas tend to produce great park options and West Palm is no different. Head over to Flagler Park for some large-scale art or Lake Mangonia Park to take in some sail boats and watery views. Simply walking the Lake Worth Lagoon along S. Flagler Drive is great exercise and easy on the eyes as well. The massive banyan tree outside of Palm Beach Gardens is worth a gander too.

Norton Museum of Art

With an impressive collection, Norton is home to more than 8,000 original works. There’s a massive sculpture garden outside surrounding the modern building, which originally opened back in 1941. Visitors can dine at the restaurant before or after taking in an exhibition, often focused on Chinese art, contemporary photography, or works from big domestic and European names. It’s officially the largest museum in Florida.

Lion Country Safari

Lion Country Safari is pretty spectacular and that’s coming from someone who generally finds these types of reserves inhumance and undersized. This one is sprawling, covering well over 600 acres and home to critters like lions, rhinos, water buffalo, an assortment of monkeys, and a lot more. You can feed flamingos (krill) or giraffes (romaine lettuce), play in the waterpark (one of the best we visited), and dine in the deceptively tasty cafeteria. The staff is knowledgeable, there’s plenty of educational opportunities, and the bird life if outstanding. Other animals of note include alligators, chimpanzees, zebras, and a sloth.

Cox Science Center and Aquarium

A great all-ages outing can be had at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium, home to some 100 interactive exhibits. Think all of that STEM goodness, like planetariums and tanks in which you can touch the sea life. Food carts gather there on the weekends and there are occasional laser light shows. It wouldn’t be a proper south Florida destination without a splash pad and there’s even a section devoted to the robust wildlife scene at Everglades National Park.

Take the train

One of the best train experiences on the planet takes place in south Florida. The Brightline connects West Palm Beach to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and more, and offers one of the best travel experiences on rail in the U.S., period. The train is fast and the service is fantastic. Moreover, the train stops feature slick architecture and well-appointed bars and grab-and-go shops and the seats are incredibly comfortable. And that’s to say nothing of the sweet views you get, especially if you snag seat on the coast side of the train.

Where to stay

The Belgrove Resort & Spa is an impressive new option with an outstanding pool and sublime rooms and service. Even if you just get over for a ResortPass outing, it’s well worth your time. Other options of note include Hilton West Palm Beach and The Ben, with its oasis-like interior and rooftop pool. For some real luxe accommodations, check out the AKA West Palm.