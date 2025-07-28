I tried ResortPass, and it felt like a mini vacation

There are days, usually halfway through a 100-degree Ohio summer day, when my body screams “beach day!” but my bank account (and the 10‑hour drive to the coast) laughs in my face. So, when I discovered ResortPass, a service that lets regular folks like me snag hotel‑guest perks like delightful pools, plush cabanas, and frozen drinks, without actually staying the night, I hit “book” immediately.

One sunny Saturday, I traded my living‑room couch for a lounger at a swanky nearby hotel, determined to see if a single day could really feel like a vacation. Spoiler: it sure can. Here’s what happened when I gave it a try.

What is ResortPass?

ResortPass was created with a simple (and genius) idea in mind: let people enjoy all the best parts of a luxury hotel without having to shell out for an overnight stay. Think of it as a daycation pass. You book access to hotel amenities like resort-style pools, hot tubs, spas, cabanas, fitness centers, and sometimes even beach clubs, all for a flat daily rate.

The platform partners with hotels across the country, from affordable hidden gems to big-name five-star resorts. In larger markets like Orlando, Miami, and New York, the options are impressive. You could book a different pool or spa every day of your vacation if you really wanted to.

Here in Columbus, Ohio, I only had two local options to choose from, which is a little limited if you’re in a more remote market like mine. ResortPass definitely shines brightest in bigger cities with more participating hotels. That said, the company is still growing, and new properties are being added regularly. So if your city isn’t a hotspot yet, it might be soon.

My ResortPass experience

For my ResortPass adventure, I chose the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel. This spot has a stylish laid-back vibe and a seriously underrated rooftop pool scene. The property features a rooftop pool and hot tub, a poolside bar, and a full-service restaurant where you can have food delivered right to your lounge chair.

Day passes at this hotel start at just $25, giving you access to all of the pool amenities from morning to night. They also offer flexible options, like the Evening Pass ($15 for 3 to 9 p.m.), the Sun & Swim Break Pass ($15 for a midday dip from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and even an Oasis Pad ($65), where hotel staff set you up with a reserved turf area, two beach chairs, a cooler, bottled water, and frozen grapes.

But I decided to go all in with their most luxe offering: the Poolside Paradise Suite ($250). It came with day passes for up to six guests, a private suite off the pool deck, a semi-private patio, a stocked mini fridge with 12 waters, and enough space for us to truly settle in. Check-in was seamless. We just gave my name at the front desk, got our wristbands, picked up our keys, and headed up.

I brought my family with me, and having that private suite made a big difference. It was the perfect spot to change clothes, store our snacks, and take a break when an afternoon thunderstorm rolled in. While the storm passed, we hung out in the suite, played board games around the table, and enjoyed drinks indoors before heading back out to the pool.

One of the best parts was the small luxuries that made it feel like a real vacation: chilled water bottles waiting in the fridge, food delivered to our patio, ice-cold drinks from the bar, and not having to lift a finger the whole time. When we arrived, the lounge chairs were initially full, but people moved quickly and we ended up with a cozy couch and some prime poolside seats.

If I had one small gripe, it’s that the suite access ended at 7:00 p.m., while the pool deck stayed open until 9:45 p.m. So, if we had wanted to hang out longer, we would’ve had to pack up and relocate. I’m not sure if that’s unique to this hotel or a common ResortPass policy, but it’s something to check before booking.

Check-out was also incredibly simple. All we had to do was turn in our keycards at the front desk and walk out the door.

Was it worth it?

Overall, yes, it was absolutely worth it. For $250 (which breaks down to just about $40 per person if you bring five friends), we got an all-day escape that genuinely felt like a mini vacation. I got to enjoy a part of the city that I probably wouldn’t have experienced otherwise, as I can’t see myself ever booking a hotel room in my own hometown.

While I think the experience might feel a little underwhelming in smaller cities with fewer hotel options, the platform is growing quickly. And even though Columbus only had two properties listed, the one I chose delivered exactly what I was hoping for. I’d 100% do it again, and maybe even try one of the more casual day pass options next time.

Who’s this for? I’d say it’s perfect for staycationers, parents with kids, solo adventurers, remote workers tired of their living room, or frequent flyers looking to kill time somewhere a lot more fun than the airport. If you’re looking for an easy, low-commitment way to treat yourself, ResortPass is definitely worth checking out.