 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Play golf and travel frequently? You need to join Links2Golf

John Alexander
By
Someone about to take a swing at a golf ball.
Mick Haupt / Unsplash

There are those that like to play their local set of 18 over and over, learning each hole to perfection, and there are those that like to explore and try something different from time to time. Here’s a deal for the adventurous of you. If you try Links2Golf, you can get exclusive rates on select courses 100 miles from your residence. And by “select” we mean hundreds and hundreds. In any event, a membership with Links2Golf encourages you to travel for your passions and not get stuck in a rut. Currently, memberships can come as low as ~$50/month, depending on how long you subscribe for at a time. Tap the button below to check out membership plans and keep reading to see what comes with the membership as well as a few highlighted courses that you can delight yourself in.

Why you should try Links2Golf

First, let’s discuss the membership benefits. You can get up to 50% off the guest green fee at all associated clubs, on four rounds of golf per month. Booking can be done through Links2Golf’s online service as late as 14 days in advance, giving you plenty of time to get in golf shape. Based on Links2Golf estimates, this service can save you up to $80/month in booking fees.

Recommended Videos

Next, let’s take a peek at where you can go to and enjoy membership benefits. There are clubs in 54 countries, and dozens upon dozens in each, so we won’t be able to ‘look at them . But there are some sure to appeal to your interests more than others:

  • If you’re going snowbirding to Florida during the winter, check out  in Ponte Vedra, a part of Northern Florida that doesn’t have the tourist density of the rest of the state. With Links2Golf you can get preferred access at the club that is featured in the PGA Tour. Check out THE PLAYERS Stadium Course and its 17th hole!
  • Hate the winter so much you want to make it summer? The in Melbourne, Australia should be right up your alley. Check out the water your ball might take a dip in on !
  • Prefer some Italian wine? The  in Roma, Italy is a perfect pairing and previous World Cup hoster.

If any of these destinations appeal to you, or you want to check out the clubs in Links2Golf’s network in your usual travel spots — again, they have clubs in 54 countries — be sure to tap the button below. With a full year of Links2Golf, you can be a member for an average of $50/month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
3 great reasons you should never buy a used mountain bike
Buying a new mountain bike over a used one is a safer option
Four used mountain bikes lined up

There are a lot of different things to consider when you are considering getting a mountain bike. For many, the decision will ultimately come down to price. 

To save money, some may buy an entry-level mountain bike with cheaper components, intending to upgrade those components. Others turn to classified ads to find a good deal on a used mountain bike.

Read more
The 4 best golf simulators for home use in 2024
The Foresight Sports Sim-In-a-Box set up in a basement.

A golf simulator for home use is a great way to up your game and a great reason to gather with your golf buddies in the offseason. Finding the right golf simulator for your home can be a difficult endeavor, as there are a lot of them on the market and they aren’t all particularly clear about what you’re getting with a purchase. We’ve done some of the heavy lifting and narrowed down what we think are the best golf simulators for very scenarios around the house. So whether you’re looking to get in golf shape or entertain your friends, read onward for more details.
The best golf simulators for home use in 2024

Buy the

Read more
Is the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoe for you?
We tried the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoes, here's what we thought
Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch flat pedal mountain bike shoe

One of the best upgrades you can make to your mountain bike has more to do with your feet than the bike itself. While you can use any footwear for mountain biking, purchasing mountain bike shoes will protect your feet and have you riding more confidently.

When considering new mountain bike shoes, these are the things I am looking for:

Read more