This underrated coffee drink is the cozy blend you’ve probably overlooked

Here’s why this simple drink deserves your attention

caffe misto
Burkay / Shutterstock

With dozens of beverage options on coffee shop menus, the Caffe Misto is one drink that often gets overlooked. This coffee and milk beverage has roots in the classic French café au lait, adopted as an American variation of brewed coffee and milk. To no surprise, the caffe misto was first popularized across the U.S. by Starbucks, but can now be found in many specialty coffee shops. But how exactly is the caffe misto prepared, and how does it differ from other go-to coffee shop orders? Should you order it? Let’s break down everything about the often overlooked caffe misto, from what it is to where it began.

What is a caffe misto?

Making latte art
Maksim Goncharenok / Pexels

Even as a coffee fanatic, I’ve overlooked the caffe misto on coffee shop menus one too many times. This delicious coffee drink is made by combining equal parts of freshly brewed coffee and steamed milk, creating a drink with a creamy texture. “A caffe misto is truly a cozy, perfectly balanced delight! It’s crafted with half rich, freshly brewed coffee and half steamed milk,” says Lindsey Sozio, Founder of Lavender Coffee Boutique. “It’s that wonderful, sweet spot for those who appreciate the robust flavor of coffee but crave a latte’s creamy, comforting finish.” When making a caffe misto in the Lavender Coffee cafe, this coffee shop’s baristas use a signature smooth, low-acid coffee bean to ensure a gentle, full flavor on the stomach.

Making a caffe misto is similar, even for those new to making handcrafted coffee beverages. This drink involves two parts: Steamed milk and freshly brewed coffee, each of which is used in a balanced ratio. Steamed milk is poured on the brewed coffee, creating two unique layers. The word “misto” means mixed in Italian, reflecting that this drink contains a mixed balance between steamed milk and brewed coffee.

Caffe misto vs. latte

Latte art
Yosuke Ota / Unsplash

A caffe misto and a latte are similar in appearance, yet their makeup differs. “The main distinction is that a latte is built on espresso, while a caffe misto uses regular brewed coffee. Regular coffee instead of espresso gives the misto a smoother, more nuanced flavor profile. And surprisingly, a misto can pack a bit more caffeine than a single-shot latte, as brewed coffee often has a higher caffeine content per serving.

Yet, taste-wise, it’s typically much gentler, especially with our clean, low-acid beans, which lend it a soft, easy-drinking vibe,” Sozio shares. Sozio describes the taste of a caffe misto as pure comfort in a cup, delivering an incredibly smooth and creamy texture. The steamed milk gently rounds out the clean flavor from the brewed coffee, creating a mellow experience without bitterness or harsh acidity. If you’re looking for a strong espresso flavor, you may prefer the boldness of a latte. Meanwhile, regular coffee drinkers who are not used to the harshness of espresso often prefer a caffe misto, which has a gentler, milder taste.

“The caffe misto is especially popular for folks seeking a mellow, satisfying coffee experience that’s not too intense, but still delivers that comforting coffee hug,” Sozio explains.


