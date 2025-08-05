Sierra Nevada issues ‘proper pilsner can’

Inspired by the beaming beer culture of Europe, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has released a proper can. The acclaimed label is selling its European PILS in smaller cans, similar to what you might see across the Atlantic in drinking establishments in Amsterdam or Prague. Now, you can get the beer in a petite 8.4-ounce can.

Boasting a clean mouthfeel with floral notes and touches of malt, the pilsner is a dandy. It’s the kind of light lager beer your summer may have been missing. Food-friendly, it can pair up with anything from fish and chips and tacos to barbecue.

“I’ve enjoyed beers all over the world, but there’s something special about a proper pilsner at a European pub. Crisp, refreshing, and served in a smaller glass to keep it at the ideal temperature and flavor— it’s how PILS is meant to be enjoyed,” says Brian Grossman, chief brewer at Sierra Nevada.

The bright and citrusy pilsner lager officially dropped back in April. It took over draft lines and the 4.7% beer became wildly popular. Now, it’s being sold in 8-packs in the smaller, Euro-minded can. Presently, it’s being sold in selection regional markets in and around the west coast brewery, which calls California its headquarters. By early next year, the beer will expand via broader distribution throughout the U.S.

If you want to brush up on the beer style, please do. One can take an interesting and lengthy deep dive into the history of pilsner. Consider getting your hands on some for your next backyard or rooftop gathering.