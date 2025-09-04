 Skip to main content
Raise a glass to Beyonce’s birthday with a fitting cocktail

By
Texas Buckiin' cocktail.
SirDavis Whisky

Queen Bey turns 44 today and that’s cause for celebration. The pop icon can do it all, from country to R&B and everything in between. She even has her own celebrity drink brand, otherwise known as SirDavis.

It’s a bourbon, showing candied fruit and rich toffee notes. And while it comes in a cool bottle, we like it best off the shelf and poured into a proper whiskey cocktail recipe. Fortunately, we’ve got just the thing.

As we move from summer to fall, we’re swapping shorts for pants and turning in vodka and rum for bourbon and rye. There’s a crispness coming that will feel like a breath of fresh air after a hot summer. But before we fully introduce fall cocktail recipe season, let’s go with a nice late summer option.

Texas Buckiin’

Texas Buckiin' cocktail.
SirDavis Whisky

This refreshing number is best paired with the Cowboy Carter album, turned up to full blast. If you’re looking for added inspiration, check out some of the best ginger beer brands for options to play around with.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces SirDavis American Whisly
  • 1/4 ounce lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce honey syrup*
  • 4-5 ounces ginger beer
  • Lemon wedge for garnish

*Honey Syrup: Add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Method:

  1. Pour whisky into glass with ice then squeeze fresh lemon juice into a glass with honey simple syrup and add ginger beer.
  2. Gently stir, garnish with horse medallion pick through lemon wedge, and serve.
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

