Queen Bey turns 44 today and that’s cause for celebration. The pop icon can do it all, from country to R&B and everything in between. She even has her own celebrity drink brand, otherwise known as SirDavis.

It’s a bourbon, showing candied fruit and rich toffee notes. And while it comes in a cool bottle, we like it best off the shelf and poured into a proper whiskey cocktail recipe. Fortunately, we’ve got just the thing.

As we move from summer to fall, we’re swapping shorts for pants and turning in vodka and rum for bourbon and rye. There’s a crispness coming that will feel like a breath of fresh air after a hot summer. But before we fully introduce fall cocktail recipe season, let’s go with a nice late summer option.

Texas Buckiin’

This refreshing number is best paired with the Cowboy Carter album, turned up to full blast. If you’re looking for added inspiration, check out some of the best ginger beer brands for options to play around with.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces SirDavis American Whisly

1/4 ounce lemon juice

1/4 ounce honey syrup*

4-5 ounces ginger beer

Lemon wedge for garnish

*Honey Syrup: Add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Method: