Pub Beer teams up with Big Buck Hunter

Light beer is thriving at the moment. Just ask Miller High Life and its dive bar scent or the many delicious Asian macro beers out there. It’s the kind of beer style with mass appeal, something brands in other realms want to collaborate with.

Enter the latest partnership in the beer world, one between 10 Barrel Brewing and the modern classic arcade game Big Buck Hunter. The west coast brewery is releasing an orange version of its popular Pub Beer, a hidden gem of sorts that will feature in 18-packs starting this September. A bit like a golden ticket, the Hunter Orange cans are very limited and tucked randomly into beer cases.

It’s part of a larger collaboration called Cheap Fun Hunting SZN. It involves a Big Buck Hunter tournament, along with merch and the chance to win the special edition Pub Beer Big Buck Hunter arcade console. That would be quite the win for your basement or garage bar space. More info can be found here.

If your style of hunting is virtual, with no license required, this is your collaboration. One can even do it with a beer in hand at the local pub. Little to no danger involved.

10 Barrel Brewing started back in 2006 in beautiful Bend, Oregon. Since, it’s become one of the biggest players in the craft beer sector. Popular releases include Pub Beer, along with an array of award-winning IPAs, sour beers, and more.

Big Buck Hunter is a wildly popular video game that first launched in 2000. Inspired by Duck Hunt, the game involves shooting big game animals. You’ve likely seen a console in your favorite lowbrow watering hole.