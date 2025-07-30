Leinenkugel’s drops shandy-infused custard sandwich

There are a lot of fine ways to beat the summer heat. Lately, it’s been frozen treats hit with a little hooch from the likes of Miller High Life. Following suit and working with boozy ice cream pros Tipsy Scoop, Leinenkugel’s has dropped a special frozen custard.

Inspired by the Shandy, the so-called Shandwich is made with an assortment of ingredients. They add up to be a nice homage to the brand’s home state of Wisconsin. The result is something we very much would enjoy, sitting by the lake on a hot August afternoon.

What’s in the frozen treat? Creamy frozen custard made with Leinenkugel’s popular Summer Shandy beverage. There’s also fudge, brandied cherries, and kringle, a type of pastry. It’s a toast to Racine, Wisconsin, kringle capital of the U.S. The sandwich is bookended by shortbread cookies to keep all the goodness in place. It officially goes on sale July 31st.

The timing is good, as National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is August 2nd. A slightly boozy treat, the custard comes in at 4.2% ABV. And we can only imagine it pairs up quite nicely with the Summer Shandy used in its creation.

What’s a Shandy? Essentially a mix of lemonade and beer in a fifty-fifty split. But there are many variations, sometimes called Radlers, including a recent one made popular by Buffalo Wild Wings that splits a light Goose Island beer with Mountain Dew.

Leinenkugel’s is a Wisconsin brewery now owned by Molson Coors that dates back to 1867. The brand makes a host of beers, some inspired by German brews, others fruit-infused beers ideal for a humid afternoon on the lake.

The Shandwich is available at various Midwest locations, through Goldbelly, and also via Tipsy Scoop locations.