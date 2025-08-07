 Skip to main content
The flavor of August might just be this frozen cocktail

A strawberry and whiskey concoction worthy of the hotter days

By
Are you tired of all this back to school nonsense and talk of sweater weather cocktails? Us too, mainly because we’re going for an endless summer in 2025. And, to be honest, it’s still just early August so let’s exhale and pump the breaks.

We’re in the midst of prime farmer’s market season, with all kinds of produce ripe on the branch, shrub, and vine. Gardens are teeming with excellent ingredients that taste all the better fresh. And many of these ingredients fit quite well into a refreshing summer cocktail recipe.

Four Roses offered us a cocktail we could not refuse. We’re big fans of their bourbon, and this is a great way to take advantage of that particular spirit. I mean, drink it on its own as the small batch in particular is an excellent sipper. But it’s also great in a proper cocktail.

Read on for the full recipe.

Four Roses Spicy Roserita

Even non bourbon fans can find something to latch onto with this widely-appealing drink, whether that’s the fresh berries and citrus or the kick of the salted rim. Note that frozen strawberries work best here.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
  • 1/2 ounce orange liqueur
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce agave nectar
  • 1–2 strawberries, muddled
  • Tajín for the rim (optional)

Method:

  1. Rim Collins glass with Tajin.
  2. Combine all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth.
  3. Pour into rimmed Collins glass and garnish.

There’s a lot of August left so kick back and relax, preferably with a nice drink in hand. Check out our feature on summer wine hacks before you host another gathering. Here’s to an endless summer.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon.

