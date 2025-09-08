How to make a Verde Old Fashioned, a Texas cocktail that supports family farms

About the only thing better than a good cocktail is one with a good story behind it. Enter the Verde Old Fashioned, a drink made in tandem with Farm Aid to support the domestic agriculture scene. It’s a Texas-style cocktail featuring ingredients from the Lone Star State.

The drink comes to us from a team-up from Farm Aid and Still Austin Whiskey Co., a fantastic Texas spirits label based in the capital city. It’s a proper twist on a classic Old Fashioned, treated to some Texas grains and a kick of spice. We’ve got the full recipe, below.

Verde Old Fashioned

This drink has just the right amount of kick thanks to the flavorful chile liqueur, which the cask strength bourbon can more than stand up to.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon

1/2 ounce Ancho Reyes Verde Chile Poblano Liqueur

1/2 ounce demerara

1 dash orange bitters

1 dash spicy bitters

Method:

Stir all ingredients until drink is cold and you’ve reached desired dilution (about 15-20 seconds). Strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a Serrano pepper and brandied cherries.

Still Austin Whiskey Co. is part of an esteemed Texas spirits scene. The company first launched back in 2012 and is a grain-to-glass operation featuring Texas-grown ingredients. The brand celebrates Austin’s vibrant arts scene with colorful labels.

Farm Aid started in 1985 and works to support the local farm community and sustainability within the industry. The organization supports family farmers with a host of resources and even puts on an annual concert featuring some of the top acts in the game.