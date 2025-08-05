 Skip to main content
How to make an Orange Dreamsicle cocktail, Texas style

A lovely summer drink from a celebrated Texas restaurant

By
Orange Dreamsicle cocktail.
Whiskey Ridge

It’s early August and there’s a good chance you’re experiencing high temperatures. Perhaps you’re seeking cooling relief in a pool or river, or reading a novel in the shade. Another great way to beat the heat is by way of a stellar summer cocktail recipe.

In Texas, they know a thing or two about the heat. It’s the land of long summers, smoking barbecues, sizzling night life, and Ranch Water. It’s where cowboys and tech workers share barstools in cities like Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio. It’s the home of dazzling scenes, from the coast of Galveston to the high desert of Big Bend National Park.

We got our hands on a great cocktail recipe from Whiskey Ridge in the Lone Star State. The restaurant is set in Texas Hill Country, surrounded by beautiful hills and vineyards. If you can’t make it there in person, perhaps this drink will evoke some of the region.

If nothing else, this one is likely to remind you a bit of chasing the ice cream truck as a kid. Orange, cream, and a little extra for the grown-up in you. Read on for the full recipe.

Orange Dreamsicle

Orange Dreamsicle cocktail.
Whiskey Ridge

Dubbed an escape from the Texas heat, this playful cocktail blends a lesser-known liqueur with citrus for a spin on the classic creamsicle experience.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Licor 43
  • 3/4 ounce Cointreau
  • 1 ounce orange juice
  • 3/4 ounce cream or milk

Method:

  1. In a pint glass with ice, combine all ingredients and top with shaker tin and shake gently.
  2. Fill old-fashioned glass with ice and strain cocktail over ice.
  3. Garnish with dried orange.
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

