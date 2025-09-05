How to make a Spicy Cempasúchil cocktail (hint: it involves infused tequila)

Hispanic Heritage Month is coming in fast. To celebrate, we’re raising a glass to the 20 Spanish-speaking countries on the map, as well as the countless Latinx communities that reside here in the states. And that calls for a good beverage.

We thought we’d try something that honors Mexico. It’s a cocktail featuring chili-infused tequila and named after a plant native to Guatemala and Mexico. It’s called the Spicy Cempasúchil and you can make it a home.

Now, we’re aware that autumn is coming. It’s a bittersweet time that involves some pivoting and saying farewell to the longer, carefree days of summer. But there’s excitement to it as well.

New flavors come back in style, like baking spices. This cocktail offers a bit of those notes, while still honoring the sunny nature of summer. To put it bluntly, it’s a great cocktail recipe for right now.

YaVe Tequila set us up with the cocktail idea. Read on for the full recipe.

Spicy Cempasúchil

There are so many comforting flavors at work here, from the spice of the cinnamon and tequila to the citrus.

Ingredients:

2 ounces YaVe Jalapeño Tequila

3/4 ounce orange liqueur (e.g., Cointreau)

3/4 ounce cinnamon syrup

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

Citrus peel twist or marigold petal for garnish

Method:

1. Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously and strain into a chilled rocks glass.

2. Garnish with a citrus twist or a few marigold petals.

