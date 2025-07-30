How to make a Hugo Spritz, the antidote to the next heat wave

Is it ever not spritz season? Probably not, but we are especially drawn to the drinks when the weather is warm. We’ve got a great spritz recipe that features both grapefruit and hibiscus.

The Hugo Spritz comes on behalf of 21Seeds Infused Tequila, a brand known for injecting their spirits with intriguing flavors. The cocktail is made with the grapefruit and hibiscus version of their tequila, and also an optional touch of elderflower liqueur for good measure.

Here’s how to make the summer-approved cocktail.

Hugo Spritz

We love complementary flavors and they all seem to be singing a perfect chorus in this mixed drink. If you’re looking for a fun addition, trying throwing in a splash of Munyon’s Paw Paw (yes, it’s a real thing).

Ingredients:

1 ounce 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

1 1/2 ounces Prosecco

1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur or simple syrup

1 1/2 ounces club soda

Method:

Pour ingredients into a spritz glass and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

This drink is all about minimal input and maximum reward. It could not be easier to make and you can change it up by trying different types of sparkling wine or adjusting your sweetener. You could even try a different infused spirit, if you’re feeing creative.

Speaking of, we’ve got features on the topic. Check our our piece on how to infuse spirits, which taps a pro on the popular mixology trend. And if you’re mixing with this type of liquor, you might be wise to read our agave spirits guide.

Here’s to a refreshing summer.