How to give a classic Ranch Water the berry treatment

As summer winds down, the reasons to make a good cocktail multiply. Maybe it’s to toast the U.S. Open, perhaps it’s an acknowledgement of Mai Tai Day. Whatever it may be, we’ve got options for you.

Ranch Water is one of the easiest drinks in the book but also one of the most satisfying. Perhaps best, it can be manipulated in any number of ways, taking on different flavors of the season. What’s certain is that right now, during the heat of late August and into Labor Day Weekend, there’s never been a better time for the thirst-quenching beverage.

On the surface, this recipe just uses berries as a garnish but they do add some flavor as well as presentation points. And you can play around with those berries too, having them play a bigger role in your drink, if desired. Shoot, you could even try with with peach if that’s your preference.

Read on for the full recipe.

Blackberry Ranch Water

Now, we adore a good Ranch Water recipe. This drink, born in west Texas, is all about refreshment. This version offers a nice berry twist on the tequila cocktail. And that sparkling mineral water should be Topo Chico for best results.

Ingredients:

2 ounces 1800® Añejo

3 ounces sparkling mineral water

1 ounce fresh lime juice

Fresh blackberry and clove for garnish

Method:

Fill a glass with ice and add tequila and fresh lime juice. Top with sparkling mineral water and add fresh blackberry and clove.

Want to mix it up? Start by muddling those berries to really inject the drink with some late summer flavor. That, or try a flavored sparkling mineral water. As always, eat those delicious garnishes.