How to make the viral Honey Deuce cocktail in time for the U.S. Open

A vodka drink ideal for summer and tennis viewing alike

By
Honey Deuce cocktail.
The Manner

Cocktails come in and out of fashion, just as the Cosmopolitan or Blood and Sand. Right now, it’s no longer about an intriguing espresso Martini option. It’s all about the Honey Deuce, a tennis-inspired drink that comes right as the U.S. Open is about to kick off.

Like so many good drinks, this one is a three-ingredient cocktail. You know, like a Negroni or an Old Fashioned. It doesn’t take a lot to get delicious results in the glass.

But it does take the right ingredients coupled with the right technique. So, as you look to wind down the summer and enjoy some top tennis, think about whipping up a Honey Deuce. You can make one for yourself or try it out on every guest coming over for the viewing party.

Don’t like tennis? That’s fine too, this drink has appeal at every level. Read on for the full Honey Deuce recipe.

Honey Deuce

Man swinging tennis racket playing tennis happy
Isabella Mendes / Pexels

Game, set, sip, as they say. This recipe comes from New York City bar The Manner and we’re loving it as a refreshing summer cocktail. As always, use fresh-squeezed citrus. And have fun with the garnishes, playing off the whole tennis theme.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 ounces Grey Goose Vodka
  • 3/4 ounce raspberry liqueur (Chambord is standard)
  • 2 ounces fresh lemon juice

Method:

  1. Fill a chilled highball glass with fresh cubed ice, add ingredients, and stir gently to blend.
  2. Garnish with three skewered honeydew melon balls.

Get your apron on and start mixing. The iconic tennis tournament starts on August 18th. Enjoy those rallies.

