Take your summer drinks up a notch with these beer cocktails

It’s the perfect season for an afternoon beer (especially a beer after mowing the lawn). A crisp pilsner, hoppy IPA, or fruity wheat beer is refreshing on a humid summer day. But if you’ve never used your favorite beer to make a cocktail, you’re truly missing out on something thirst-quenching, complex, and seasonally appropriate.

In my decades of writing about alcohol (with a strong emphasis on beer), I’ve tried my fair share of beer cocktails. I understand that the idea of using beer as the base for a cocktail seems a little strange to some drinkers. But didn’t you also think a pickle and peanut butter sandwich seemed like a strange combination? That worked out pretty well, right?

What is a beer cocktail?

As its name implies, a beer cocktail is an alcoholic drink made with beer as its base. Like other cocktails, it also features spirits, liqueurs, juices, sodas, and other ingredients based on the drink. Some are simple and let the beer shine, while others are elaborate and use the beer as one piece of a larger, flavorful boozy picture.

The best beer cocktails for summer ’25

Now that you’ve learned a little about what makes a beer cocktail. It’s time to find some of the outstanding beer-based cocktails to drink this summer. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Lagerita

Ingredients:

2 oz blanco tequila

1 oz fresh lime juice

¾ oz triple sec

Mexican lager topper

Salt

Lime wheel

Method: Rub salt around the rim of a pint glass and dip it in salt. Add ice to the glass. In an ice-filled shaker, add the blanco tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. Shake vigorously to combine. Strain into the salt-rimmed pint glass. Top with beer. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Spaghett

Ingredients:

12 oz Miller High Life bottle

2 oz Aperol

½ oz lime juice

Method: Take a big sip of the bottle of beer. Pour the Aperol and lime juice into the bottle. Put your thumb over the top, turn it over and gently combine. Turn it back over and enjoy.

Chelada

Ingredients:

12 oz Mexican beer

1 oz fresh lime juice

Dash of salt

Lime wheel

Method: Pour the beer, fresh lime juice, and a dash of salt into a chilled pint glass. You can also salt the rim like a margarita. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Shandy

Ingredients:

6 oz lemonade

Pilsner (or any lighter beer you enjoy) beer topper

Lemon wheel

Method: In a chilled pint glass, add the lemonade. Top with beer. You can use any lighter beer from a lager to wheat beer or pilsner. It’s up to you, but thee flavor will vary based on the beer you choose to use. Garnish with a lemon wheel.