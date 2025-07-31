 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Take your summer drinks up a notch with these beer cocktails

Beer is the base for these refreshing summer cocktails

By
Beer Cocktail
bhofack2 / iStock

It’s the perfect season for an afternoon beer (especially a beer after mowing the lawn). A crisp pilsner, hoppy IPA, or fruity wheat beer is refreshing on a humid summer day. But if you’ve never used your favorite beer to make a cocktail, you’re truly missing out on something thirst-quenching, complex, and seasonally appropriate.

In my decades of writing about alcohol (with a strong emphasis on beer), I’ve tried my fair share of beer cocktails. I understand that the idea of using beer as the base for a cocktail seems a little strange to some drinkers. But didn’t you also think a pickle and peanut butter sandwich seemed like a strange combination? That worked out pretty well, right?

Recommended Videos

What is a beer cocktail?

Beer cocktail
Andrea Huls Pareja / Unsplash

As its name implies, a beer cocktail is an alcoholic drink made with beer as its base. Like other cocktails, it also features spirits, liqueurs, juices, sodas, and other ingredients based on the drink. Some are simple and let the beer shine, while others are elaborate and use the beer as one piece of a larger, flavorful boozy picture.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The best beer cocktails for summer ’25

Beer
ibmoon Kim / Unsplash

Now that you’ve learned a little about what makes a beer cocktail. It’s time to find some of the outstanding beer-based cocktails to drink this summer. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Lagerita

Lagerita
bhofack2 / iStock

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz blanco tequila
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • ¾ oz triple sec
  • Mexican lager topper
  • Salt
  • Lime wheel

Method: Rub salt around the rim of a pint glass and dip it in salt. Add ice to the glass. In an ice-filled shaker, add the blanco tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. Shake vigorously to combine. Strain into the salt-rimmed pint glass. Top with beer. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Spaghett

Spaghett
bhofack2 / istock

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz Miller High Life bottle
  • 2 oz Aperol
  • ½ oz lime juice

Method: Take a big sip of the bottle of beer. Pour the Aperol and lime juice into the bottle. Put your thumb over the top, turn it over and gently combine. Turn it back over and enjoy.

Chelada

Chelada
Fabian Montano / iStock

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz Mexican beer
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • Dash of salt
  • Lime wheel

Method: Pour the beer, fresh lime juice, and a dash of salt into a chilled pint glass. You can also salt the rim like a margarita. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Shandy

Shandy
bhofack2 / iStock

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz lemonade
  • Pilsner (or any lighter beer you enjoy) beer topper
  • Lemon wheel

Method: In a chilled pint glass, add the lemonade. Top with beer. You can use any lighter beer from a lager to wheat beer or pilsner. It’s up to you, but thee flavor will vary based on the beer you choose to use. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Meet Bulletproof’s new cold brew coffee — made to fuel your summer adventures
A new cold brew coffee is here
Bulletproof Cold Brew

Bulletproof is entering the ready-to-brew cold brew category for the first time with the launch of two new cold brew coffee blends. This marks the brand's first-ever Ground Cold Brew Coffee line, designed for easy at-home prep, smooth taste, and feel-good ingredients. With added benefits beyond caffeine, each of the two blends is crafted with 100% Arabica coffee beans in a coarse ground size to optimize cold brew extraction. The line features two distinct blends, which include:

The Original (12oz | $16.99) – A smooth medium roast with notes of cinnamon, plum, and orange, rounded out with a cocoa hazelnut finish.
The High Achiever (10oz | $16.99) – A medium-dark roast with functional ingredients like Lion’s Mane, B Vitamins, and Coffeeberry to support focus, brain power, and clean energy, with 2x the caffeine of a regular cup of coffee.

Read more
Spice up your summer sipping with these unexpected drink recipes
Exciting riffs inspired by faraway places
Spritz.

We are well into summer and the dog days are kicking in. That could mean a lot of things, from backyard hosting fatigue to a need for another vacation. Either way, we thought you could use a good cocktail recipe or two to have in your back pocket.

Perhaps you're tired of Mojitos. Maybe Margaritas aren't cutting it anymore. Don't worry, we reached out to some top NYC bars and restaurants for an injection of inventiveness.

Read more
Rediscover the bourbon smash, summer’s ultimate refreshing whiskey cocktail
It's time to learn all about the Bourbon Smash
Whiskey Smash

When it comes to summer cocktails, many drinkers tend to put down whiskey in favor of vodka, gin, tequila, and rum. That's a shame. There are countless whiskey-based cocktails ideally suited for warm weather, from the classic Whiskey Highball to the Mint Julep and the refreshing, flavorful Bourbon Smash.

Also known as the Whiskey Smash (if you choose to use a whiskey other than bourbon), this popular warm-weather whiskey drink has been around in some form or another since the mid-to-late 1800s.
Bourbon Smash

Read more