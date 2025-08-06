National Mai Tai Day is coming up, here’s an apt recipe

It’s tough to keep all the holidays straight. August alone is home to both National Rum Day and National Mai Tai Day. Fortunately, we have a cocktail you can celebrate both occasions with.

You don’t have to celebrate them all but when they align with summer so well, like these two in particular, it’s hard not to raise a glass. A good rum drink or Mai Tai recipe can taste like beachfront vacation in a glass.

If you still have vacation plans, more power to you. If you’re just looking for a little escape at home, go with a refreshing cocktail. Perhaps you can even set the mood with a good soundtrack of Hawaiian steel guitar.

Really, all it takes is a good lawn chair and your favorite cocktail glass. Plus, a few ingredients and a little elbow grease. A good rum will do the heavy lifting, don’t you fret.

Here’s a recipe from Appleton Estate, one of the best rum brands out there and one bartenders like to call upon for summery, tropical cocktails.

Appleton Mai Tai

A good Mai Tai can transport you straight to the best Honolulu hotels, even if only in your mind. We like this offering and feel free to dress it up with some tropical garnishes.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Appleton Estate® 8 Years Old Reserve

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce Orange Curacao

1/2 ounce orgeat

Method: