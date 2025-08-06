 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

National Mai Tai Day is coming up, here’s an apt recipe

A tropical drink from a leading Jamaican rum brand

By
Appleton Mai Tai.
Appleton Estate

It’s tough to keep all the holidays straight. August alone is home to both National Rum Day and National Mai Tai Day. Fortunately, we have a cocktail you can celebrate both occasions with.

You don’t have to celebrate them all but when they align with summer so well, like these two in particular, it’s hard not to raise a glass. A good rum drink or Mai Tai recipe can taste like beachfront vacation in a glass.

Recommended Videos

If you still have vacation plans, more power to you. If you’re just looking for a little escape at home, go with a refreshing cocktail. Perhaps you can even set the mood with a good soundtrack of Hawaiian steel guitar.

Related: 
Daiquiris done by Chinola for National Rum Day

Really, all it takes is a good lawn chair and your favorite cocktail glass. Plus, a few ingredients and a little elbow grease. A good rum will do the heavy lifting, don’t you fret.

Here’s a recipe from Appleton Estate, one of the best rum brands out there and one bartenders like to call upon for summery, tropical cocktails.

Appleton Mai Tai

Appleton Mai Tai.
Appleton Estate

A good Mai Tai can transport you straight to the best Honolulu hotels, even if only in your mind. We like this offering and feel free to dress it up with some tropical garnishes.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Appleton Estate® 8 Years Old Reserve
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce Orange Curacao
  • 1/2 ounce orgeat

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice (crushed and cubes).
  2. Shake until chilled and pour into a double old-fashioned glass.
  3. Garnish with one lime shell and a fresh mint sprig.
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

Pineapple cocktails are this summer’s hottest trend — these recipes are must-try
Tropical is the way to go for summer cocktails
A glass of pineapple Tiki style cocktail.

Over the last few years, the cocktail world has seen a number of massive trends. From espresso Martini recipes galore to the return of fun flavors like banana, there's been a lot of action behind the bar. After chatting with some industry folks, we're convinced one of the big cocktail flavors of summer 2025 is going to be pineapple.

Call it escapism or that long-standing love for all things tropical, whatever it may be, pineapple seems to be coming back yet again. Recently, it's shown up not just in the form of intriguing cocktail recipes but infused into liqueurs and even injected into beer. Looks like pineapple might just find a way into your favorite glass this summer.

Read more
I learned the secrets of the Mai Tai at Hawaii’s most iconic beachfront bar
You can try three variations of a classic Mai Tai
Mai Tai Bar

The Mai Tai is one of the most popular Tiki drinks in the world, known for its sweet and slightly almond-flavored flavor. Until I visited the Royal Hawaiian, I had no idea just how much history lies behind this fruity cocktail. Initially created by "Trade Vic" Bergeron in 1944, the Mai Tai drink later made its way to Hawaii in 1953.

When Bergeron was hired to develop menus for the Royal Hawaiian, he introduced the classic Mai Tai recipe to Hawaii's most iconic beachfront bar, now known as the Mai Tai Bar. During my visit to the Royal Hawaiian, I stopped by the Mai Tai Bar for a special look at how the bartending team makes three of the most popular Mai Tai variations available on their menu today. You can't go wrong with any of these three drinks -- whether you prefer something more subdued or something fruity and sweet.

Read more
I tried the Kamado Joe Konnected Joe—here’s how it handled real recipes
Even if you make mistakes you can create crowd-pleasing meals with Kamado Joe Konnected Joe
Pre-heating the Kamado Joe Konnected Joe guarded by with Happy.

I jumped at the chance to test the Kamado Joe's Konnected Joe Digital Grill and Smoker. Like most members of our extended family of avid cooks and eager eaters, I enjoy grilling year-round. Still, my experience has been limited to conventional charcoal grills and three-burner propane grills. I was curious about what it would be like to cook with a ceramic grill, and grew even more excited by the prospect of precise temperature control promised by the Konnected Joe.
Why cook with a kamado-style grill

Kamado-style ovens, stoves, and grills use heated stone or ceramic to provide radiant heat that cooks the food. The Kamado Joe brand of kamado grills cooks with radiant heat, with thick ceramic sections in the cooker. It can take some time to reach the desired temperature, but the grill's heavy insulation retains the heat for a long time.

Read more