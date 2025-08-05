Daiquiris done by Chinola for National Rum Day

If you’re like us, you probably don’t know exactly how you’re going to spend National Rum Day. It falls on August 16th, for those keeping score, and it seems as good of day as any for a good summer cocktail. And with a Daiquiri, you’re really putting the emphasis on the rum in the equation, which is a great idea if you’re celebrating that particular spirit.

Here, we’ve assembled a couple of Daiquiri recipes that stress a certain tropical fruit liqueur brand from the Dominican Republic. Chinola makes some great stuff, either mixed into a classic rum cocktail or even poured over ice cream or sipped on its own over ice.

Read on for a couple of fine recipes.

Chinola Mango Daiquiri

Ratios, ratios, ratios. That makes a great cocktail, especially when you’re not dealing with too many ingredients. This one tastes like a summer vacation.

Ingredients:

1 ounce Chinola Mango Liqueur

1 ounce rum

3/4 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Method:

Shake with ice, strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Chinola Passion Fruit Daiquiri

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Here, we run it back with essentially the same recipe, plugging in some passion fruit for good measure.

Ingredients:

1 ounce Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

1 ounce rum

3/4 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Method:

Shake with ice, strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Need some rum ideas? Check out our best Daiquiri rums feature. You’re welcome, now you have National Rum Day plans.