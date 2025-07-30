 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Why rum deserves the spotlight in your summer drink lineup

Rum cocktails to drink this summer

By
Daiquiri on a table
John Maher / The Manual

While we don’t usually make it our business to tell you that one spirit is better than another when it comes to summer drinking, there’s an argument to be made for rum as the true hero of the warmer months. This is especially true when it comes to mixed drinks. There are great, refreshing vodka, gin, tequila, and whiskey-based cocktails, but there’s something special about a classic, flavorful rum-based cocktail on a hot, sunny summer day.

In my years of writing about alcohol, I’ve been lucky enough to imbibe my fair share of rum-based drinks. I understand the prowess of this aged (or un-aged) sugarcane-based spirit when it comes to warm-weather mixology.

Recommended Videos

Why is rum great for summery cocktails?

Yuzu-Shio Daiquiri
Jordis Unga

If you’re new to the alcohol world, rum is a distilled spirit made from sugarcane juice or sugarcane molasses. After distillation, it can be bottled immediately or matured in wooden barrels for months or years.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Since there are many different types of rum, the spirit’s flavor can vary widely from grassy, funky, and earthy to fruity and dry to vanilla, caramel, and oaky sweet. Whether it’s a white rum, dark rum, Agricole rhum, or even a spiced rum, this spirit is versatile, balanced, and flavorful enough to stand out in any summery cocktail. It definitely won’t get lost in the shuffle.

The history of rum drinks

Mojito
anilaha/Pixabay / Pixabay

Like many spirits, rum has a long and storied history. Intertwined with the Caribbean (and still produced on many of its islands to this day) and the sugar trade, rum has been made since the 17th century.

The history of rum cocktails can be traced back to the 18th century, when members of the British Royal Navy began mixing water, rum, and lime juice to make what was referred to as “grog.” This was a way to both fight scurvy (with the citrus) and make their daily rum rations more flavorful. As the years went on, more rum-based drinks were created, including the iconic Daiquiri, Mojito, and more.

Classic rum-based cocktails

Rum and cola Cuba Libre with lime
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Now that you’ve learned a little about the prowess of rum during the summer months and got a handle on its history, it’s time to actually find some cocktails to add to your warm weather repertoire. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite rum-based cocktails to mix up between June and September (and the rest of the year, for that matter). Keep scrolling to see the drinks, the ingredients, and learn step-by-step instructions to make each one at home.

Mojito

Mojito
Dan Baker/The Manual / Dan Baker/The Manual

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz white rum
  • ½ oz simple syrup
  • ¾ oz fresh lime juice
  • 8-9 fresh mint leaves
  • Club soda topper
  • Lime wheel

Method: Add mint leaves and simple syrup to a Highball glass. Gently muddle to combine and release the herbal flavors and oils. Add ice, rum, and lime juice. Top with club soda and gently stir to combine everything. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Daiquiri

A daiquiri cocktail
Dan Baker / The Manual/Dan Baker

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz white rum
  • ¾ oz fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz simple syrup
  • Lime wheel

Method: Add ice to a shaker. Pour in the white rum, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup. Shake vigorously to combine. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

El Presidente

El Presidente
bhofack2 / iStock

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz gold rum
  • 3/4 oz dry vermouth
  • ½ ounce triple sec
  • 1-2 dashes grenadine
  • Orange twist
  • Cocktail cherry

Method: Add ice to a cocktail mixing glass. Pour in the gold rum, dry vermouth, triple sec, and 1-2 dashes of grenadine to the cocktail mixing glass. Stir gently to combine. Strain it into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist and a cocktail cherry.

Dark ‘N’ Stormy

A Goslings Dark 'n' Stormy surrounded by lime, Black Rum, and Ginger Beer ingredients
Goslings Black Seal Rum / Goslings

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz dark rum (the classic drink is made with Gosling’s Black Seal)
  • ½ oz of fresh lime juice
  • Ginger beer topper
  • Lime wheel

Method: Add ice to a Highball glass. Layer in the ginger beer, leaving a few inches at the top of the glass for the rest of the ingredients. Add lime juice before gently adding dark rum to the very top. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Cuba Libre

BACARDI
BACARDÍ

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz dark rum
  • ½ oz fresh lime juice
  • Cola topper
  • Lime wheel

Method: Add ice to a Highball glass. Pour in the dark rum fresh lime juice to the glass. Top with cola. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Bottom line

Mojito
Tatyana Vega / Unsplash

If you haven’t figured out yet that rum is arguably the best summer spirit to mix with, I’m not sure what else to say. Buy a bottle of light rum and a bottle of dark rum. Grab some simple syrup, mint leaves, limes, and some other ingredients like cola and ginger beer and you’ll be all set for an epic summer. It couldn’t be simpler. Make summer 2025, the summer of rum.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I’m going to be drinking this refreshing spritz all summer long
Lillet

The spritz is an iconic summer drink, but my very favorite type of spritz isn't made with Aperol -- instead, it uses Lillet. If you haven't tried Lillet before, it's a little like vermouth, but with a hefty bitter edge from quinine that I love. If you enjoy the bitter and refreshing edge of tonic water, then I reckon you'd love Lillet Blanc too.

My usual go-to Lillet spritz recipe is equal parts of Lillet and sparkling water, plus an absolute ton of cucumber slices, all served in a big copa glass over a large ice cube. I find that the cucumber gives a crisp, juicy addition to the drink and makes for a lovely low-ABV sipper.

Read more
Just in time for summer, Cruzan Rum is launching a 13-year-old expression
Cruzan Rum is launching a 13-year-old expression perfect for summer drinking
Cruzan Rum

St. Croix-based Cruzan Rum isn’t messing around. Just in time for the warmer months, the popular spirits brand is launching its oldest aged rum to date. It’s called Cruzan Island Reserve 13 Year Old, and if you’re a rum drinker, it should be the newest addition to your home bar.
Cruzan Island Reserve 13-Year-Old

This new expression from Cruzan Rum isn’t simply a rum that was matured for thirteen years. No, it’s a blend of thirteen, sixteen, and twenty-year-old rums. Each was matured in ex-bourbon barrels before being hand-selected and blended by a team that was led by Quality Manager Cole McCreary.

Read more
Flying with beer? Here’s how to pack alcohol in your luggage
Learn how to do this right with this packing guide
Packing a suitcase

If you're anything like me and can’t resist picking up a few bottles of that amazing local wine or craft beer while you’re traveling, you’ve probably faced that moment of panic when it’s time to pack. Maybe you went a little overboard at a vineyard in Napa or filled half your suitcase with IPAs from a cool little brewery you stumbled upon. No judgment -- been there, done that. Honestly, local beer and wine make some of the best souvenirs (and gifts, if you don’t end up keeping them for yourself). Here's the big question, though. Can you bring alcohol on a plane?

The short answer is yes. Like with anything else in life, there are rules, and it's important to know them before you head to the airport, including how much and what you can bring. If you're flying with beer or wine, it's also essential to know how to pack the alcohol for the flight. There’s nothing worse than a bottle of red wine breaking in your suitcase and staining everything, or a broken beer bottle making your luggage smell like yeast right before a long-haul flight. With a few smart packing decisions, your beer or wine will be safely waiting for you at the baggage carousel, wherever your final destination may be.

Read more