Guinness and Van Leeuwen partner up for a stout-centric ice cream

On the heels of the revamped classic beer campaign, Guinness has collaborated on an ice cream. The iconic brand joined forces with Van Leeuwen to create a chocolatey treat made with the beer. The “Lovely Day for a Guinness” ice cream features chocolate chunks and some stout thrown in for good measure.

The special summer dessert can be purchased via Van Leeuwen. It’s also available at select scoop shops throughout the nation. The custom container features some of the eye-catching artwork that corresponds with the beer brand’s original campaign, which dates back to the 1950s.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring the bold flavor of Guinness to life in new formats, offering a modern twist to a timeless classic,” said Karissa Downer, director of Guinness. “This collaboration with Van Leeuwen captures the simple summer joys that sit at the heart of our “A Lovely Day” campaign–like sharing a scoop of ice cream, a pint of Guinness, and time with the people who make those moments matter. It’s one more way to come together over a Guinness and enjoy your lovely days this summer.”

We’re not sure about you but our minds are fixated on the idea of a Guinness ice cream float with this particular product. Solely speculating here, but we’re guessing the beer and the ice cream would go great together in a proper pint glass. If that’s not an ideal summer snack, we’re not sure what is.

Van Leeuwen started in New York City back in 2008. The brand has grown much since, known for its cool flavors and intriguing collaborations. Guinness needs no introduction. The beer brand dates back to 1759 in Dublin and has become one of the most recognized brands on the planet.

