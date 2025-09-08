 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The coffee upgrade that supports your gut, brain, and even your skin

What functional coffee can really do for your health

By
cup of coffee
Kawita Chitprathak / Pixabay

The question of “Can coffee really be good for you?” sparks an age-old debate, yet the answer to this question has changed since the emergence of functional coffee in recent years.

Coffee, a daily ritual that feels essential, can sometimes work against your health goals, leading to jitters, digestive issues, and energy crashes. But Registered Dietitian Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, says this doesn’t have to be true and that coffee can, in fact, be good for you — especially if you make the switch to functional coffee. Here’s what she shared about drinking functional coffee and its benefits.

Why coffee is sometimes perceived as bad for you

coffee
Sigmund / Unsplash

Many people experience digestive issues or the caffeine jitters when consuming regular coffee, Kimball says.

Recommended Videos

“Caffeine stimulates our nervous system and can temporarily raise cortisol and adrenaline – that’s part of what gives us the ‘buzz’. In sensitive individuals, though, it feels more like the jitters, not just good energy. In our gut, coffee increases gastric acid secretion and GI motility, which some people love (it keeps things moving) and others… not so much,” she shares.

However, this doesn’t mean that consuming coffee is always problematic. For those prone to GI upset, Kimball recommends experimenting with smaller amounts at a time, consuming it with food, and trying darker roasts or cold brews. Switching to functional coffee blends with lower caffeine and ingredients like L-theanine and mushrooms also offers a gentler, healthier option for those sensitive to traditional coffee. But how exactly can this type of coffee actually be good for us?

Functional coffee benefits

espresso shot
Di Bella Coffee / Pexels

From improved gut health to a boost in mood, Kimball shares multiple ways coffee can actually support our health:

Hair, skin, and nails

Hydrolyzed collagen has the strongest human data here – multiple randomized trials show improvements in skin hydration and elasticity, with emerging (but mixed) data on fine lines,” she shares. “Chaga and lion’s mane bring antioxidant and beta-glucan compounds; most of the skin-hair-nails evidence is preliminary and indirect (more related to inflammation and oxidative stress pathways).”

Gut health and digestion

Functional coffee can also impact gut motility, positively influencing the microbiome. Some people find that lower-acid, mushroom-fortified coffee may sit better with their stomach, allowing them to maintain a more consistent routine (such as Everyday Dose’s coffee, which pairs mushrooms and coffee in a lower-acid format that is gentler on the stomach)

Mental health

“Multiple controlled studies show that caffeine plus L-theanine can improve attention, reaction time, and task accuracy versus placebo or either alone,” says Kimball.

As such, switching to functional coffee could help deliver a calmer focus instead of the jitters and that “revved up” feeling. In addition, adaptogens like ashwagandha aim to support our stress response, which could also improve sleep in the short term. Many functional coffees also include L-theanine, a nootropic that targets cognition, smoothing the edge of drinking coffee while supporting an attention boost.

Taking advantage of the benefits of functional coffee

coffee
Jayoke / Pexels

Is there a consensus on whether coffee can really be good for you? I say yes, along with Kimball, though it depends on how much coffee you’re drinking and what type of coffee you’re drinking.

For coffee drinkers who want to get the most out of their cup, Kimball recommends switching to a functional coffee that delivers a calm focus. “I like formulas that pair moderate caffeine with L-theanine, add hydrolyzed collagen (skin/joint support), and include lion’s mane and chaga for a functional boost,” she shares.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Dunkin’s new Cereal N’ Milk latte is breakfast and coffee in one sip
Dunkin's new fall menu has a new latte that evokes nostalgia
cereal latte

The end of August marks announcements of fall flavors everywhere, including the autumn classic, pumpkin spice. But this year, Dunkin's "falling into fall" with a little something different. Launching nationwide today at Dunkin' locations is the all-new Cereal N' Milk latte. Crafted to transform the memory of eating cereal and milk as a kid, this latte transforms that memory into a sweet, nostalgic sip, blended with cereal milk and espresso.

Building on the success of the Dunkalatte, the new Cereal N' Milk Latte is creamy, rich, and innovative, delivering that same taste you get at the bottom of your bowl of cereal. The new latte is available in hot or iced form. “This latte is all about nostalgia! The idea came from the best part of eating cereal, that last bit of milk. We all remember finishing a bowl just to enjoy those final, sweet sips, which inspired our new Cereal N’ Milk Latte,” said Anthony Epter, Vice President of menu innovation at Dunkin’.

Read more
Moccamaster’s best-selling coffee maker just dropped in a stunning new color
A new color of this best-selling coffee maker is here
Moccamaster

Known for producing some of the best coffee makers on the market. Moccamaster announced an exciting new colorway in its best-selling KBGV Select coffee maker. Available nationwide starting August 19, the "Sandstone" colorway will give your kitchen countertop a stylish new upgrade. This new colorway joins the brand's many other exciting mid-century designs and colors, offering a selection of colors that match any shopper's preferences. Whether you prefer neutrals like the new Sandstone colorway or bright pops of color like the Turquoise or the Yellow Pepper options, these coffee makers add a sophistication to your kitchen that sets them apart from other coffee makers on the market.

Not only do Moccamaster's sleek colorways add style to your kitchen counter, but they also consistently rank amongst the best in functionality, earning many industry accolades. The KBGV Select ensures an optional brewing temperature for your coffee, helping to extract the best flavors into your cup. Additionally, the fast-brewing time means you can enjoy your coffee in a flash (just under 6 minutes total). Users have the option to brew either a half or a full carafe, depending on preferences.

Read more
Are you making your protein coffee shake wrong? A dietitian explains
Level-up your protein coffee shake with these tips
Protein coffee

Starting your morning with a protein coffee shake gets the day off on the right track, fueling your morning with a boost of protein blended into your cup of joe. But are you making your protein coffee shake correctly? Carolina Schneider, MS, RD, Registered Dietitian and Founder of Hungry for Plants, says protein coffee shakes are a healthy choice for many, but are only as good as the ingredients you choose. Selecting healthy fats, fiber, and a plant-based protein source is key to building a more nutritious protein coffee shake. Below, Schneider shares her best ingredient recommendations and nutrition tips to help you make a better protein coffee shake.

Selecting a base for a protein coffee shake

Read more