Crown Royal is releasing the perfect whisky to pair with your end-of-summer campfire

There are few things better than some s’mores around a summer campfire. Especially if it’s paired with a warming whisky. The folks at Crown Royal just released the perfect whisky to drink while you enjoy the heat of the fire, while you munch on toasted marshmallows, melty milk chocolate, and sweet, crunchy graham crackers.

Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky

It’s called Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky, and this limited-edition expression is a blend of carefully selected Crown Royal whiskies that’s flavored with rich, sweet chocolate flavor.

According to the brand, the result is a smooth, sweet, memorable whisky that begins with a nose of toasted vanilla beans, chocolate fudge, and oaky wood. The palate is a mix of caramelized sugar, toffee, dark cacao, and mellow, warming whisky. Perfect to add an indulgent, chocolate kick to your favorite cocktails, it’s also great neat or on the rocks.

“Crown Royal has always led the way in whisky innovation, and with this new flavor, we’re inviting people to indulge in something truly unexpected,” Hadley Schafer, Vice President of Crown Royal, says.

“This new expression maintains the quality of whisky we take pride in, while leaning into the bold yet inviting spirit that defines our flavored whiskies portfolio. I’m excited for brand fans to enjoy Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky in ways they could never imagine.”

Where can I buy it?

Fans of flavored whiskies (and chocolate) will be excited to learn that Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky will be available beginning September 1st, 2025. It will be available at national alcohol retailers for a limited time for the suggested retail price of $26.99.