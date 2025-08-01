How to choose between an espresso and coffee maker, from a coffee expert

As a lover of both coffee and espresso, it is nearly impossible to choose which beverage I prefer. While coffee makers use a gravity-fed design for a milder brew, espresso machines use a pressurized system for a robust, strong shot. When it comes time to purchase an appliance for your home kitchen, how do you decide between a coffee machine vs an espresso machine? This challenging predicament comes with lots to consider, according to Kevin Carter, Senior Product Manager at Hamilton Beach. Below, Carter shares what questions to consider as you decide which home coffee appliance is best for you.

Coffee machine vs. espresso machine

When deciding between a coffee machine vs. an espresso machine, Carter recommends coffee drinkers consider the type of coffee beverage, ease of use, time commitment, and budget. “Traditional coffee makers are simpler and more affordable for those who prefer drip-style coffee, plus they can make larger amounts of coffee quickly,” he shares. “Espresso machines are ideal for those who enjoy bold, espresso-based drinks and are eager to learn the art of brewing and milk frothing.” However, espresso machines typically require more frequent cleaning and maintenance, which is also worth considering based on your specific lifestyle.

While hybrid machines that brew both coffee and espresso are an option, Carter says it’s usually best to own separate appliances since drip coffee makers and espresso machines operate very differently. Owning an espresso machine requires more user interaction and time, so if you want lots of coffee to go quickly, it may not be the best choice. For those who want to enjoy both beverages, Carter recommends both an affordable drip-style coffee maker for convenience and a compact espresso machine for crafting your favorite lattes or cappuccinos at home.

Key factors to consider

If you decide on an espresso machine, Carter recommends looking for one with at least a 9-bar pump to ensure proper crema formation during brew. “While temperature control is nice, any machine that brews between 195°F and 205°F will deliver satisfying results,” he shares. Meanwhile, if shopping for a drip coffee maker, shoppers may want to pay attention to other features, such as how many cups they brew at once.

In recent years, Heaters and pumps [in coffee machines] have become more efficient, allowing for smaller machines with more consistent results. These smaller brewing systems have made high-quality espresso more accessible for home use,” says Carter.

Selecting the proper grind size

As you decide between an espresso machine and a coffee machine, you might also wonder if you can use one coffee grinder for both. According to Carter, “Proper grind size ensures optimal flavor extraction from your grounds. Drip coffee requires a coarser grind; if it’s too fine, the machine may clog. Espresso requires finely ground coffee to provide ideal extraction under pressure. A quality burr grinder can handle both coarse and fine grinds well, making it a versatile choice for home brewers,” he says. A regular drip coffee maker will require a medium grind size, whereas fine grinds are required for brewing espresso.



