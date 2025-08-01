 Skip to main content
How to choose between an espresso and coffee maker, from a coffee expert

How to pick the perfect brewer for your kitchen

By
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee. Maker
Hamilton Beach / Hamilton Beach

As a lover of both coffee and espresso, it is nearly impossible to choose which beverage I prefer. While coffee makers use a gravity-fed design for a milder brew, espresso machines use a pressurized system for a robust, strong shot. When it comes time to purchase an appliance for your home kitchen, how do you decide between a coffee machine vs an espresso machine? This challenging predicament comes with lots to consider, according to Kevin Carter, Senior Product Manager at Hamilton Beach. Below, Carter shares what questions to consider as you decide which home coffee appliance is best for you.

Coffee machine vs. espresso machine

Cup of Coffee
Alesia Talkachova / Pexels

When deciding between a coffee machine vs. an espresso machine, Carter recommends coffee drinkers consider the type of coffee beverage, ease of use, time commitment, and budget. “Traditional coffee makers are simpler and more affordable for those who prefer drip-style coffee, plus they can make larger amounts of coffee quickly,” he shares. “Espresso machines are ideal for those who enjoy bold, espresso-based drinks and are eager to learn the art of brewing and milk frothing.” However, espresso machines typically require more frequent cleaning and maintenance, which is also worth considering based on your specific lifestyle.

While hybrid machines that brew both coffee and espresso are an option, Carter says it’s usually best to own separate appliances since drip coffee makers and espresso machines operate very differently. Owning an espresso machine requires more user interaction and time, so if you want lots of coffee to go quickly, it may not be the best choice. For those who want to enjoy both beverages, Carter recommends both an affordable drip-style coffee maker for convenience and a compact espresso machine for crafting your favorite lattes or cappuccinos at home.

Key factors to consider

Espresso portafilter
flockine / Pixabay

If you decide on an espresso machine, Carter recommends looking for one with at least a 9-bar pump to ensure proper crema formation during brew. “While temperature control is nice, any machine that brews between 195°F and 205°F will deliver satisfying results,” he shares. Meanwhile, if shopping for a drip coffee maker, shoppers may want to pay attention to other features, such as how many cups they brew at once.

In recent years, Heaters and pumps [in coffee machines] have become more efficient, allowing for smaller machines with more consistent results. These smaller brewing systems have made high-quality espresso more accessible for home use,” says Carter.

Selecting the proper grind size

Pouring coffee grounds
Daniel Morales / Pexels

As you decide between an espresso machine and a coffee machine, you might also wonder if you can use one coffee grinder for both. According to Carter, “Proper grind size ensures optimal flavor extraction from your grounds. Drip coffee requires a coarser grind; if it’s too fine, the machine may clog. Espresso requires finely ground coffee to provide ideal extraction under pressure. A quality burr grinder can handle both coarse and fine grinds well, making it a versatile choice for home brewers,” he says. A regular drip coffee maker will require a medium grind size, whereas fine grinds are required for brewing espresso.

LiveLast updated August 01, 2025 7:00 AM
    Emily Caldwell
    Emily Caldwell
    Contributor
    Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
    The scientific reason coffee gives some people the jitters — and others feel fine
    How to enjoy the focus and energy of caffeine without the jitters
    Functional coffee

    I'm no stranger to the caffeine jitters, though I only recently learned the scientific reason behind how our bodies respond to caffeine. If you've ever felt jittery or anxious after drinking just one cup of coffee, while others seem unaffected, it turns out the difference goes far beyond willpower. Jack Savage, CEO of Everyday Dose, states that a specific gene, known as the CYP1A2 gene, is responsible for this phenomenon. Only half of the population carries a variation of these genes that helps them metabolize caffeine more slowly, leading to the so-called "caffeine jitters."
    For those of us who do have this gene variation, the caffeine in coffee lingers around our systems longer, increasing the risk of side effects like anxiety, high blood pressure, and sleep disruption. This is what drove Savage to seek a more innovative solution for coffee drinkers with this gene variation, enabling them to achieve energy and focus without the unwanted side effects.

    Understanding caffeine and the CYPA12 gene

    Read more
    Meet Bulletproof’s new cold brew coffee — made to fuel your summer adventures
    A new cold brew coffee is here
    Bulletproof Cold Brew

    Bulletproof is entering the ready-to-brew cold brew category for the first time with the launch of two new cold brew coffee blends. This marks the brand's first-ever Ground Cold Brew Coffee line, designed for easy at-home prep, smooth taste, and feel-good ingredients. With added benefits beyond caffeine, each of the two blends is crafted with 100% Arabica coffee beans in a coarse ground size to optimize cold brew extraction. The line features two distinct blends, which include:

    The Original (12oz | $16.99) – A smooth medium roast with notes of cinnamon, plum, and orange, rounded out with a cocoa hazelnut finish.
    The High Achiever (10oz | $16.99) – A medium-dark roast with functional ingredients like Lion’s Mane, B Vitamins, and Coffeeberry to support focus, brain power, and clean energy, with 2x the caffeine of a regular cup of coffee.

    Read more
    Love s’mores and coffee? This Joel McHale-approved treat combines both
    The s'mores and coffee combination you didn't know you needed
    Joel McHale

    Just in time for s'mores season, Seattle's Best Coffee is taking coffee beyond the brew with Coffee Roast Mallows, a limited-edition variety pack created in partnership with XO Marshmallow. Inspired by the smooth taste of Seattle's Best Coffee, this cozy treat is approved by Seattle-native Joel McHale, an actor, comedian, and coffee aficionado.
    Launched today, the coffee-inspired marshmallow variety pack features four toasty flavors along with a bag of Seattle's Best Coffee Campfire S'mores Flavored ground coffee. Dan Gaul, co-founder of The Manual, interviewed McHale to get the scoop on this latest release. Here's what he shared.
    Why McHale loves Coffee Roast Mallows

    Known for his sharp wit and passion for coffee, McHale brings the perfect blend of humor and hometown pride to “toast” as the hilarious face of Seattle's Best Coffee's new “May Smoother Coffee Bring Smoother Days” campaign. "These limited edition [coffee marshallows] are flavored and inspired by their coffee roasts—like the light roast, the dark roast, the medium, and then s’mores," says McHale. "Now, you can have this sweet treat with your coffee, or just put them in the cup like I do and eat them that way."
    Growing up in the Northwest in Seattle, s'mores hold a special place in McHale's heart, reminding him of camping memories from his childhood. "You know, [our family didn’t have much money. I’m the youngest of five, so it’s not like we had a ton of money to go somewhere else. So, camping was our vacation in the summer," he shares. For him, this nostalgic coffee and s'mores duo evokes campfire feelings, taking him back to the good ol' days.
    Though McHale is also a huge fan of iced coffee, he loves adding marshmallows to hot coffee for a cozy campfire feeling. Unaffected by coffee's caffeine, McHale says it doesn’t make his heart race.
    What's inside each box

    Read more