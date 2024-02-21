Turn dysfunctional nights into functional days with Cloud Water

Ditch the hangovers, embrace the good vibes! Whether you’re dragging after a late night or need a refresh, Cloud Water’s got your back. Their “functional beverages for dysfunctional people” are a delicious way to feel energized and revitalized sans the dehydration and regret of sugary indulgences. There’s +Energy for a quick boost when you need it most, +Immunity to give your body a vitamin-fueled pick-me-up, and +CBD for when you want to take the edge off. At the heart of Cloud Water’s offerings is the 12-can Survivalist pack, which includes quite a selection of flavors and drink styles. Give it a try right now, or keep reading to learn what’s included in the Survivalist pack.

Try a Sip Now

Why Cloud Water’s Survivalist pack may be for you

Packed inside the Survivalist pack — with 12 cans total — you’ll find the following:

4 x Peach, Mango, and Green Tea +Energy

2 Blackberry Lemon Rosemary +Immunity

2 Blood Orange Coconut +Immunity

2 Watermelon Ginger +CBD

2 Half Tea Lemonade +CBD

All drinks are gluten-free, non-GMO, and THC-free — they have 0.0% of THC. You’re getting about 20 to 40 calories per can, but more importantly, each drink is tailored to a specific experience or situation.

Need a pick-me-up to start your day? The Cloud Water +Energy will give you that boost you so desperately need. How about a mid-day dose of Vitamin D3 & Zinc to keep you at your healthy best? Cloud Water’s +Immunity beverages are your go-to for that. At the end of your day and want a relaxing hit of CBD to help you wind down? The +CBD flavors are your ticket to paradise.

Where most comparable brands send you a small six-pack, Cloud Water instead sends you a whole slew of beverages for various moods and activities to keep you going longer. Of course, there is much more to choose from than just the Survivalist pack. If you want a smaller bundle or want to try out the different flavors separately, you can do that, as well.

Cloud Water’s Survivalist pack includes 12 cans of the aforementioned flavors for just $43. That’s about $3.50 per can, which is a fantastic deal, especially if you compare it to some of the other CBD and infused beverages out there. When you’re ready to experience some true Cloud coverage of your own, why not head over and take a peek? You won’t regret it. Or, should we say, your body and mind won’t regret it?

For a limited time, The Manual readers can use promo code Manual30 to get 30% off at checkout.

