15 STARS is launching a new award-winning blended bourbon

If you’re a fan of complex, multi-layered blended bourbons, you likely already have a bottle of two of 15 Stars on your bar cart. If not, now is the time to purchase one. That’s because the popular brand just announced the launch of its newest award-winning release in its Artison Collection.

Artisan Collection – Aged 15 and 12 years

This limited-edition expression includes only 1,290 bottles of this blended of straight whiskeys sourced from Kentucky and Indiana that were matured twelve and fifteen years. This memorable whiskey is bottled at a potent 109-proof.

According to 15 Stars, this limited-edition expression begins with a nose of maple candy, caramelized sugar, dried fruits, candied orange peels, black cherries, plums, orchard fruits, nutmeg, cracked back pepper, pipe tobacco, charred oak, and hay. Sipping it reveals notes of sticky toffee, toasted vanilla beans, oak, old leather, dark fruits, prunes, raisins, and plums. The finish is long, warm, and ends with a mix of dark chocolate, plum, caramel, roasted nuts, oak, and leather.

“What makes Artisan Collection special is that the bourbon’s mash bill contains a high corn content, which gives the liquid a dessert sweetness,” Ricky Johnson, co-founder of 15 STARS, says.

“The sweetness helps to seamlessly balance the oak notes that come with the high age statement.”

Where can I buy it?

Artisan Collection – Aged 15 and 12 years is a special release. It’s available in limited quantities at select retailers nationwide and online at 15STARS.com for the suggested retail price of $179 for a 750ml bottle.