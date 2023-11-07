 Skip to main content
Emma Mattress Black Friday Sale: Early deals available now

John Alexander
By
Black Friday is around the corner and companies are acting in a big way to make sure they get a slice of your shopping dollars. For instance, Emma — a company that creates some of the best mattresses — is hosting a Black Friday Early Access Sale. Their offering big savings throughout their store, plus an additional 10% off at checkout if you type in “EARLY10” in the coupon box. The only catch is that it really is just a peek at what’s to come. The deal ends late this Friday night, after which you’ll have to wait until real Black Friday to get quality savings. We can’t be sure why they’re doing this, perhaps they’re nervous about selling things at too steep of a discount, but we do know that you shouldn’t miss your chance to get in on these savings. Go ahead and tap the button below to go to Emma and get a quality mattress for as low as $329 or keep reading and see our analysis.

Why you should shop Emma deals

Emma provides a wide variety of mattress types across their store, many of which have great deals going on now. Traditionally, controlling your bed’s comfort was a moment-of-purchase deal. You’d buy something with the appropriate level of softness and get the optimal mattress thickness for you. But, with 40% off on Emma’s Shift Mattress — Now $1,039, was $1,739 — you can change how your bed feels on the daily with a slider. It’s comfort on demand!

Sorting through Emma’s sales will also put excellent opportunities to get bundles for 45% off as well. There’s even a gorgeous, natural-looking rustic wooden bed frame that’s been marked down to $445 from $559. While it won’t take you hours to peruse everything available in the early Black Friday sale, what you do find will be discounted into affordability.

Once again, shopping these deals means that you’ll get very affordable mattresses (again, some go as low as $329 during this sale) and 10% off storewide with the coupon code “EARLY10”. To start shopping, just tap the button below. Also, remember that these deals ends late this Friday (not Black Friday) and is a sneak peak only. So, be sure to tap the button below and purchase what you want now, not later.

6 early Black Friday running shoe deals you can pick up now
The Puma Contempt Remix Mesh against a white background.

Whether you're just getting into running for exercise or you wore out your shoes this summer, Black Friday is a great time to grab a new pair. While the shopping holiday is still about a month away, there are some fantastic early Black Friday running shoe deals already available. We've pulled six of our favorite deals from the best men's running shoe brands below. Once you've stocked up on some new sneaks, check out some of the best fitness gear for runners to flesh out your exercise equipment.
Puma Contempt Remix Mesh — $35, was $70

The Puma Contempt Remix Mesh running shoes will help you take your training to the next level. They’re equipped with Softfoam+ sicklier for enhanced comfort, and the sole provides improved traction with zoned rubber. Dynamic lacing ensure a proper fit for your run, and these shoes are available in both Olive and Black.

Read more
The best October Prime Day protein powder deals today
Protein powder

If the best protein powders for men are a part of your daily fitness routine, Prime Day offers some ways to land some savings. There are a lot of different brands to choose from when it comes to protein powder, and Amazon has discounted protein powders by Orgain, Optimum Nutrition, and Garden of Life for Prime Day. These are all trustworthy, quality brands that can contribute to your workout, to some of the best recipes that use protein powder, and to some savings this Prime Day.
Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder — $32, was $44

Orgain’s organic vegan protein powder comes in at one of the best prices available. You’ll be getting 20 servings in Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor The protein powder is USDA certified organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, and lactose free. It has no added sugar and mixes easily with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe. You can use this for a quick breakfast or as a snack drink, and you can even bake it into various foots for a protein and energy boost.

Read more
You need to buy these Puma running shoes while they’re on sale
Puma Viz Runner Repeat on feet.

If you're starting out as a runner, spending hundreds of dollars on the best running shoes might not be the best idea. Instead, it's better to start with something a bit more budget-oriented, especially as you get accustomed to running and knowing what you're looking for in a shoe. Luckily, the Puma Viz Runner Repeat is a great budget running shoe, and there's even a great deal from Puma discounting them to $39 from $65, so it's very affordable.

Why you should buy the Puma Viz Runner Repeat
On a fundamental level, the Viz Runner Repeat is great for short-distance runners and folks who are just getting into running. The heel cushion is great, especially for a shoe at this price range, although that budget pricing does mean you're losing a little padding on the forefoot. It has a comfortable and tight fit, so it feels secure to run in, but it does mean that you might run a little bit hot, as there isn't much ventilation going on, although that's not a deal-breaker if you aren't a long-distance runner or going to use it for more than an hour or so.

Read more