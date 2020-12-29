The Best Indoor Rowing Machines for Your Home Gym

Winter is here, which makes working out outdoors challenging, if not impossible. If you’re one of the many who started working out outdoors during quarantine to avoid going stir-crazy indoors, you’re probably missing the golden days of a summer spent in quarantine. Whether you discovered the freedom of biking or found your new favorite workout in rowing, winter has put quite a damper on outdoor sports. Rowing out on the open water might be closed for the season, but if you want to return to the sport in the spring, the winter is a vital time period for developing your strength and help you come back to the water even stronger.

If you’re looking to re-create the full-body workout you get from rowing at home, you might want to consider investing in a rowing machine. When done correctly, rowing strengthens your glutes and hamstrings, as well as your entire upper body including your back, shoulders, and arms. A rowing machine combines cardio with strength training to burn calories and increase muscle mass and definition. To help you keep up your rowing skills from home, we’ve rounded up the best rowing machines to add to your home gym setup.

Echelon Row

This is the Peleton of rowing machines. Echelon already makes one of our favorite indoor exercise bikes, so it’s no surprise that their rowing machine is of top-notch quality and makes it incredibly easy to get a killer workout. With 32 levels of magnetic resistance, a device holder to stream your favorite workout classes, and resistance controls on the handlebars, this machine has everything you need to get a total body workout.

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine with LCD Monitor

If you’re rowing on a budget, this is a great option to keep you in peak athletic condition throughout the winter season. Featuring non-slip foot pedals, eight resistance levels, and built-in wheels to make it easy to set up and put away in storage, this machine engages your entire body in rowing workouts. The adjustable magnetic tension allows you to control the difficulty, while the display monitor keeps a record of your calories burned, time, and count.

Concept2 Model D with PM5 Performance Monitor Rowing Machine

This commercial-grade rowing machine delivers a high-quality cardiovascular workout with minimal noise. The aluminum I-beam monorail and stainless steel track offer a consistent and smooth back-and-forth slide, so you can focus entirely on your form. Built to last a lifetime, this machine is an excellent way to incorporate low-impact cardio into your fitness routine.

Fitness Reality 1000 Plus Bluetooth Magnetic Rower Rowing Machine

This Bluetooth-enabled rowing machine tracks your workout performance on an app to help you improve over time. With 14 levels of magnetic resistance and a large cushioned seat, you can row for hours comfortably and at your own pace. As a bonus, this machine can also be used to execute exercises such as curls, bent-over rows, front raises, and more by utilizing the front stabilizer foot pads.

NordicTrack RW900 Rowing Machine

This rowing machine puts the “crew” in “rowing crew.” The 22-inch touchscreen monitor features on-demand group fitness classes from highly skilled trainers and even automatically adjusts your resistance level to match the instructor. You can even hop off the rower and take strength training or yoga classes designed to tone and train your entire body.

Hydrow Connected Rower

This rowing machine re-creates the experience of rowing out on the open water with its patented drag mechanism, which is electromagnetic and computer-controlled. Each stoke is smooth and silent due to its innovative industrial-grade webbed strap. The 22-inch touchscreen connects you to an extensive library of rowing workouts featuring beautiful bodies of water from all over the world, taught by skilled athletes and world-class coaches. It offers all of the engaging and meditative benefits of rowing reimaged for the home, and it’s elegantly efficient.

Schwinn Crewmaster Rowing Machine

This utilitarian rowing machine is a great value and delivers a fantastic workout. With 10 levels of magnetic resistance, smooth pulls, and an easy-to-read display monitor, this machine gets the job done. If you’re looking for something that won’t break the bank but doesn’t compromise on quality, this rower is for you.

Velocity Exercise Magnetic Rower

This compact rower employs electronic tension to control the level of friction needed to build muscle and enhance endurance. The LCD display keeps track of your pulse, time, strokes, calories burned, and more. Oversized non-slip pedals keep your feet in position to train aggressively without falling off. Once your workout is complete, simply fold the machine up for easy storage.

Lanos Hydraulic Rowing Machine

The unique design of this rower targets every major muscle group – including the back, legs, arms, abs, and glutes. The adjustable hydraulic resistance allows you to control the difficulty of your workout, and the unique arm bar helps engage your chest, shoulder, and arm muscles to get an effective full-body workout using just one machine.

ECHANFIT Foldable Indoor Rower

Row with confidence with this fully customizable machine. With 16 levels of tension and silent, magnetic resistance, this rower puts you in control of your workouts. The adjustable console angle, ergonomic handlebar, and anti-skid pedals all contribute to a smooth, efficient ride through your fast-paced, trainer-led rowing workouts. The folding design and front-mounted transport wheels make this rower portable and easy to store.

