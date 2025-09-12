 Skip to main content
Christian Rich and L.G.R. team up again for a luxury limited-edition eyewear drop

A collab four times in the making

A man wearing the LGR for Cactus Flowers emerald sunglasses
Cactus Flowers / Cactus Flowers

The new Christian Rich x L.G.R. capsule just landed, marking the fourth time the producers and the luxury eyewear brand have teamed up since 2014. When a collaboration has this much history, you know the connection between L.G.R founder Luca Gnecchi Ruscone and the Hassan twins (Taiwo and Kehinde) runs deep, built on mutual respect for craftsmanship.

If you aren’t familiar with Christian Rich by name, you definitely know their production work with icons like Drake, Childish Gambino, J. Cole, and Pharrell Williams. They bring serious cultural cred, while L.G.R. brings undeniable luxury heritage. (Think of L.G.R. as “if you know, you know” luxury — spotted on figures like Prince William and featured heavily in The White Lotus).

A split image of Taiwo and Kehinde Hassan and the LGR Cactus Flower sunglasses
Cactus Flowers / Cactus Flowers

The drop itself is focused: one core style available in either black or emerald green, making it a tight, limited-edition release. True to L.G.R.’s reputation for quality, the construction details are impressive. The frames are handmade in Italy from hand-polished cellulose acetate. The tempered mineral glass lenses offer 100% UV protection and are treated with six layers of internal anti-reflective coating, plus oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings to resist smudging and water.

As an added incentive for the limited-edition release, each purchase comes with a special “Cactus Flowers” cap while supplies last.

