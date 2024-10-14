 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Will there be a ‘Terrifier 4?’

The franchise's director says he has the conclusion to the series mapped out in his head.

By
Art the Clown in Terrifier 3.
Cineverse Corp.

The Terrifier franchise started as a fairly small, independent horror series, but each subsequent installment seems to bring new fans with it. Damien Leone is the writer and director behind the whole series, and after some impressive box office returns for Terrifier 3‘s opening weekend, many are naturally wondering how many more films this franchise could contain.

In a recent interview with Variety, Leone said that he doesn’t have a definitive plan for the franchise’s future yet. “There is no definitive answer at this time regarding how many more films I will make before concluding the ‘Terrifier’ saga. Personally, I can’t see it going further than one or two more films, but only time will tell,” he said. “For now, all I can say with certainty is that I know how it ends, and it will be epic.”

Recommended Videos

The third entry earned $18.3 million during its first weekend and stars David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, a killer who terrorizes people during the Christmas season.

Related

While it seems like Terrifier 4 might mark the end of the road, it’s clear that Leone is intent on making the film, and it seems like the box office returns mean that he’ll be given that chance. In a previous interview with Variety, Leone teased that the franchise’s conclusion would certainly live up to what the franchise had done thus far.

“It will certainly be an epic showdown, an epic closure to this Art the Clown saga,” he said. “The idea I’m toying with in my head would probably be in some regards the most experimental, so I can’t dive into it too much. Some really, really crazy things will happen in the next one.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 13 best Hulu Original movies to stream now
From documentaries to thrillers and comedies, Hulu has it all
Zack Mulligan in Minding the Gap

When you think of Hulu, movies aren't likely the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Hulu is first and foremost, a TV streamer, and the service is constantly releasing new shows and limited series that get plenty of attention from both critics and general audiences. Quietly and in the background, though, it has also developed a fairly impressive lineup of Hulu Original movies and TV shows. The Hulu movies come from a wide variety of places: Some were developed in-house, while others were acquired out of festivals. Not every Hulu movie is great, but many of them are better than you might have expected.
The best of Hulu's original offerings stand up with the movies produced by any other studio. There are a few genuine masterpieces and a few other great movies that you can watch over and over. These are Hulu's 13 best original movies.

Prey (2022)

Read more
Want to spook yourself? Check out some of the best horror movies ever made
From The Thing to Get Out, these are some of the most riveting horror movies ever made
The Shining

A great horror movie is often something distinct from most of the genre's offerings. Few genres have been more historically reliable at the box office, and that's in part because a pretty good horror movie is all audiences need to get their thrills.

The movies on this list, though, stand out above others from the genre. The very best horror movies leave you unsettled not just while you're watching them, but also for weeks afterward. They remind you of how horrifying the world around you can be, even as they also offer delights that can make them endlessly rewatchable. Without further ado, these are the best horror movies ever made:

Read more
Will Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ be back for a third sesaon?
The show was one of Netflix's biggest hits after its first season debuted.
Keri Russell in The Diplomat.

The second season of The Diplomat is about to hit Netflix on Oct. 31, but Netflix already has some news about a potential third season. The political thriller was a hit the second it debuted on Netflix, and the streaming service seems to like what it's bringing them because they just announced that it will be returning for a third season.

No plot details have been released about the upcoming third season, which makes sense since we don't even know exactly what happens in season 2 just yet.

Read more