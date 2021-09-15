With everything going on lately, it makes sense to shop online as much as possible, but there are certain things you don’t necessarily want to buy without seeing in person first. At least, that used to be the case with beds, or more specifically mattresses. Now, we have access to some pretty awesome mattress-in-a-box services, that are willing to ship beds right to your doorstep.

One of the best options is Tuft & Needle, who is currently offering 30% off its Original mattress. To take advantage of the offer, you just have to use the promo code OG30 at checkout, which will drop the price. The code is good until October 3, so take advantage while you can! Just to provide an example, the T&N Original mattress in Queen size is normally $895, but with that promo code the price drops to $627. You can check out the mattress, and more about the deal, below!

What’s the Deal with the T&N Original Mattress?

Tuft & Needle’s Original mattress is developed with 2 layers of foam, including 3-inches of T&N adaptive foam on the top layer. There are a bevy of materials underneath to support the open-cell cooling technology — which provides excellent air circulation during use. For example, heat-absorbing graphite is used to direct heat away from your body. Ceramic gel also helps wick away some of that heat, with open-cell foam for breathability. Ultimately, it all works together to not only keep the mattress cool and comfortable, but also to provide solid body contouring and bounce-back support while you sleep.

The mattress has earned several commendations, including GQ’s “Best Stuff” award. Pressure relief, strong body support, and a comfortable surface are the key elements to a highly-rated mattress. As with most mattress-in-a-box options, it ships directly to your doorstep, which you can open at your leisure. Once you unpack the mattress, just give it ample time to expand. According to Tuft & Needle their mattresses are in the medium-firm category for feel, but soft to the touch. They’re extremely comfortable overall, while providing excellent support for your body. It meets the CertiPUR-US standard, for non-toxic foam materials, and its also Greenguard approved for low emission levels.

From now until October 3, Tuft & Needle is offering 30% off all sizes of its Original mattress, from Twin up to California King. Just add the mattress you want to your shopping cart, and use the promo code OG30 at checkout. You’ll see the sale price reflected before you enter any personal details. You will need to add your zip code to see shipping information, however. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal on a mattress, this is one of the best we’ve seen in a while, especially for such a well-designed option!

Editors' Recommendations