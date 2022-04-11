The Tempur-Pedic 30% Off Sale Ends Today

If you’re in search of a new bed to wake up on the right side of, there are a lot of great mattress sales going on, and the best mattress-in-a-box is always a great option. But today is also the last day of the Tempur-Pedic 30% off sale, and we highly recommend you click over to Tempur-Pedic to check out the amazing offers they’ve got going on right now. Everything you’ll find there is 30% off, and that includes Temper-Pedic’s super-popular Breeze 2.0 and Cloud mattresses. Most mattresses include free white glove delivery, and special financing offers are available as well.

The Breeze 2.0

Like all of the best Tempur-Pedic mattresses, the Breeze 2.0 is designed to give you the best night’s sleep. This mattress is Tempur-Pedic’s bestselling mattress, and brings to your nightly rest all of the sleep-perfecting, life-changing benefits of a Tempur-Pedic mattress, plus innovative technologies to help keep your body cooler as you sleep. Tempur-Pedic, in general, is the most highly recommended bed in America, and the Breeze 2.0 mattress is a big reason why. The Breeze 2.0 is available in Cloud Luxe, Flex Supreme, and Contour Breeze, each with different firmness levels, and each bringing incredible value and comfort to your sleep.

The Cloud

A great mattress is obvious when you’re putting together a list of all the stuff you need to get a great night’s sleep, and the Tempur-Pedic Cloud mattress is one you should consider putting on that list. It adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature for personalized comfort and support, and minimizes pressure points that can tend to keep you awake, helping prevent tossing and turning through the night. It’s a particularly great option if you have a fidgety sleep partner, as the mattress is able to reduce motion transfer, preventing their nightly jitters from becoming yours. The Cloud mattress makes great competition for all of the best mattresses for any budget, as it combines all of the great features of a Tempur-Pedic mattress with the value of a great starting price point, especially while this 30% off sale lasts.

Tempur-Pedic Pillows

No dream is complete without the perfect pillow to plop your head on at the end of the day, and many of Tempur-Pedic’s pillows are included in this sale. Among them are the Tempur-Cloud pillow, the Tempur-Neck pillow, the Tempur-Symphony pillow, and Temper-Cloud Cooling Pro pillow. Every pillow you’ll find as part of this sale is backed by the Temper-Pedic name, and makes a great option for your sleep needs. As part of this sale, Tempur-Pedic pillows are buy one, get one free, making them a great buy for both you and your sleep partner.

Editors' Recommendations