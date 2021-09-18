Autumn officially starts next week, and it’s time to hibernate again. There’s no better way to ride out rainstorms and snowfall than curling up in bed. If you need a new one this season and want to upgrade in the process, you won’t want to skip Tempur-Pedic mattress sales. Right now Tempur-Pedic is offering their Tempur-Cloud queen-size mattress for only $1,399. That’s $600 off the original price of $1,999! But hurry — this deal ends on Monday. Check it out below.

The Tempur-Cloud mattress has three layers of material. The first layer is a soft comfort layer, designed to let you sink right in. The second layer is much firmer, and it’s the main support layer of the bed. This is the classic material you know and love. It conforms to the shape of your body to support you the way only Tempur-Pedic material can. You’ll feel the bed supporting your most sensitive pressure points: head, shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles for side sleepers; head, shoulder blade, pelvis, and heels for back sleepers. The two Tempur-Pedic layers let those positions sink in as deep as they need to while relieving the pressure they create. Below the two Tempur-Pedic layers is a base layer of foam. Of course, we can’t forget the stretch cover on the top of the mattress. It’s a moisture-wicking cover that keeps sweat out of the bed and lets air reach your skin, even when you’re nestled into a Tempur-Pedic mold. It’s like the cool side of the pillow, all of the time.

The Tempur-Cloud mattress ships straight to your house in shrink wrap. It’s about the size of a body pillow when it arrives. Cut the plastic open and within a few minutes, it will be ready for your first night. You get 90 full days to try out the mattress. If you don’t like it, Tempur-Pedic will come to pick it up for you. Gone are the days of tying a mattress to the roof of your sedan.

Take advantage of the mattress sales this weekend to upgrade your night’s sleep. The Tempur-Cloud is $600 off right now at Tempur-Pedic, only $1,399 all together. Check out the deal at the link below.

