This is your last chance to save $500 on the Tempur-Breeze mattress

Briley Kenney
In between shopping for all of these fantastic Prime Day deals on electronics, apparel, outdoor gear, and beyond, you might consider seeking out something a bit more practical — like a mattress. Why? Because mattresses tend to be quite expensive, now’s an excellent time to save some money while still getting an incredible bed. Tempur-pedic has such a sale going on, specifically on the Tempur-Breeze mattress, which offers all-night cooling and “one-of-a-kind” comfort so you can get a deeper, more refreshing sleep. Normally $4,599, you can save $500 and get the Queen size in a medium feel for just $4,099. Take a look for yourself, or keep reading to see our deep dive into the mattresses’ soft, cozy layers.

Why you should buy the Tempur-Breeze mattress

For starters, the Tempur-Breeze mattress, as the name suggests, is for hot sleepers and is designed to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night. How does it do that? Well, with proprietary materials and exclusive technology, like Tempur’s Pure Cool Plus material and Advanced Relief tech. Basically, the material stays cool by dispersing body heat more appropriately, all while offering excellent pressure relief to your back and body. Even if you live in a cooler climate, your mattress can get warm while you sleep as your body heat is transferred into the materials. That doesn’t happen with the Tempur-Breeze, so you’ll always feel comfortable and relaxed. No more tossing and turning.

There are varying levels of the Breeze mattress, for example, ProBreeze versus LuxeBreeze, each of which offers a distinct set of features and temperature profiles. You’re better off reading about those differences at Tempur-Pedic, but for now, in the interest of sharing, they tend to offer a 5 to 10-degree difference in temperatures thanks to the technology and materials used. Both will help you sleep better throughout the night, though.

Ending soon, but also part of the promotion is the chance to receive up to $300 in free accessories with your purchase. Use the code 300FREE at checkout with the items added to your cart, and you’ll get those plus the discounted price on the Tempur-Breeze mattress.

For those interested, you’ll be saving $500 with the deal, which nets you the mattress in queen size for $4,099. With the accessories offer, you’d essentially be saving $300 more, as well. Keep in mind these discounts and offers aren’t going to last forever. In fact, they might not even last through the week. Head over there ASAP if you need a new mattress.

