While the world may know him as Rocky Balboa or Rambo, true fans know that there’s more to Hollywood badass Sylvester Stallone than fight scenes. Stallone is a prolific painter, with his works being shown in galleries and museums around the world. A few of his pieces can even be spotted adorning the walls of La Quinta Residence — a secluded home that he helped design when it was custom built for him in 2008. Despite having had a hand in the design, Stallone has decided to put the sprawling mansion up for sale.

It may be surrounded on the outside with palm trees, but a visit to La Quinta Residence instantly transports you to old world Italy. Outside, the clay tile roof is a dark accent to the bright stucco walls. Windows are trimmed in limestone blocks, and wrought iron railings on balconies all hark back to the Mediterranean coast.

Inside, the classic Italian vibe continues. Exposed wood ceiling beams in deep brown are balanced by beige stone tile flooring in the entry and kitchen. The living room and dining room are outfitted with wood plank flooring that matches the exposed beams on the double height ceilings. White walls make the already large rooms feel even more spacious. Throughout the space, old world Italian accents can be spotted, like the vintage-style chandeliers, carved cornices for the dining room ceiling beams, and wrought iron stair railings.

Located inside of the ultra exclusive Madison Club, the home spreads out over a luxurious 4,889 square-feet. Outfitted with top-of-the-line finishes and materials, La Quinta Residence features the standards we’ve come to expect from celebrity homes. A grand entryway leads to the social spaces which include the living room, dining room, and gourmet, eat-in kitchen. The master suite on the upper level includes a fireplace, a dressing room, spa-like bathroom, and a private terrace that offers glimpses of the mountains in the distance. Bonus amenities include a wine room, outdoor kitchen, and a detached guest house. All told, the home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The location in La Quinta, California means gorgeous weather year-round and this home has plenty of patios to get outside and enjoy the sun. With water features around every corner, each outdoor space offers a soothing escape. One of the most stunning accents is the man-made creek that runs behind the property. It’s a clever way to make the backyard pool and hot tub feel private and secluded from the nearby golf course.

La Quinta Residence is currently on the market, priced at $3.35 million and is listed by Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills. You can visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com for more historic, spectacular and celebrity homes and real estate news and Celebrity Home Video Tours.

