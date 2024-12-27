 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The sequel to ‘The Batman’ just got delayed a full year

The movie was originally set for October of 2026, and will now come out a full year later.

By
Robert Pattinson in The Batman 2
Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be coming back to theaters a little later than expected. Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. has delayed the movie’s release date a full year, from Oct. 2, 2026 to Oct. 1, 2027.

Because that movie has been delayed, it leaves an opening that will be filled by Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new movie with Tom Cruise, which is still without a title. That release date will leave it in prime position to compete during awards season.

Recommended Videos

Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman and is returning for the sequel, said that the movie is expected to start shooting in 2025, so a 2027 release date would leave it with plenty of time for post-production and any potential reshoots that might be necessary.

Related

The new Iñárritu movie, meanwhile, has been shrouded in secrecy throughout its production, but has a star-studded cast that includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed, and is reportedly about the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

In addition to those major shifts, Warner Bros. made other shifts to its release schedule, including switching the release dates for Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 to March 7 and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners to April 18. These movies are two of the most hotly anticipated titles of 2025, and it’s unclear what prompted the decision to switch their release dates, other than the fact that Mickey 17 has been finished for quite some time. It’s possible that Sinners just needed the extra weeks to finish post production.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
What to binge before 2025: The best TV shows of 2024
Hacks, Slow Horses, and Baby Reindeer headline a fantastic year
Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai in Shogun

With 2024 coming to a close, TV fans are ready for all of the great shows that will be returning to their screens in 2025. Before looking forward to the future, it's fun to reflect on the year that was in television. The abundance of streaming services available to viewers has made the industry more diverse than ever before, but it is also more difficult to discern what is great and what isn't.

The best TV shows of 2024 range from comedy-drama series to historical epics and murder mysteries. These programs make us laugh, cry, and think about our lives in a new light. Allow us to guide you through the great year that was in television. There are a wide range of streaming services represented here, from Hulu to Max and everything in between.

Read more
1923 season 2: Everything we know so far
All about 1923 season 2
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923.

As a franchise, Yellowstone goes far beyond a single show. That's partially because series co-creator Taylor Sheridan is a very prolific writer and also because Paramount sold off the streaming rights for Yellowstone to Peacock. The studio only came to regret that decision when it needed a hit for Paramount+. So far, Sheridan has delivered two Paramount+ exclusive Yellowstone prequels: 1883 and 1923. The former was always going to be a one-season series, but 1923 has a second season on the way.

Harrison Ford is your grandfather's favorite action hero and an Academy Award nominee for Witness, way back in the 1980s. He's now entertaining new generations of fans with 1923. With his adventure and Western roots, he was the perfect fit for this Yellowstone spinoff, and it's almost time to see him in the second season of the show. Here is everything we know so far about 1923 season 2, including a firm release date and a trailer.
Who is starring in 1923 season 2?

Read more
NYT Connections hints and answers for December 23, 2024
The logo for Connections.

From the people that bring you the crossword and Spelling Bee, Connections is the NYT Games sensation that has set the internet abuzz. Like Wordle and your other favorites, the game is still word-based, but Connections is fundamentally different from many other games released by NYT Games and can be uniquely frustrating as a result. It tests your ability to group words together into coherent categories and presents a different challenge every time you play it. And, like Wordle and so many other NYT Games, you can share your results with friends and compare them as soon as you're done.

Like Wordle, and unlike the crossword, it's a relatively quick game, which means that playing it doesn't have to eat up your entire day — and you can fit it in whether you're multitasking at your desk, on the treadmill, or waiting for your flight in the airport. That's part of the reason so many people have gotten devoted to it — that and the satisfaction of beating something that has stumped all of your friends.

Read more