The sequel to ‘The Batman’ just got delayed a full year

Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be coming back to theaters a little later than expected. Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. has delayed the movie’s release date a full year, from Oct. 2, 2026 to Oct. 1, 2027.

Because that movie has been delayed, it leaves an opening that will be filled by Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new movie with Tom Cruise, which is still without a title. That release date will leave it in prime position to compete during awards season.

Recommended Videos

Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman and is returning for the sequel, said that the movie is expected to start shooting in 2025, so a 2027 release date would leave it with plenty of time for post-production and any potential reshoots that might be necessary.

The new Iñárritu movie, meanwhile, has been shrouded in secrecy throughout its production, but has a star-studded cast that includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed, and is reportedly about the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

In addition to those major shifts, Warner Bros. made other shifts to its release schedule, including switching the release dates for Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 to March 7 and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners to April 18. These movies are two of the most hotly anticipated titles of 2025, and it’s unclear what prompted the decision to switch their release dates, other than the fact that Mickey 17 has been finished for quite some time. It’s possible that Sinners just needed the extra weeks to finish post production.