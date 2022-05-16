Sealy Mattress Sale: Save Big on Cocoon by Sealy Today

Sealy’s most recent line of mattresses and sleep products is called Cocoon by Sealy, and the lineup packs quite a bit of punch, just as you would expect from the iconic mattress brand. Sealy makes some of the best mattresses, and right now the company is hosting one of the best mattress sales we’ve seen in a while, making it a great time to upgrade to a new Cocoon by Sealy mattress to get the most out of your slumber. Both mattresses come with free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a 100-night trial, because Sealy is so confident that you will love its mattresses so much that not only would you never dream of sending one back but you’ll want to turn work from home into work from bed.

Sealy Mattress Sale: Best Deals Today

The Chill Memory Foam Mattress — From $499, was from $769

The Chill Hybrid Mattress — From $739, was from $1,139

The Chill Memory Foam Mattress — From $499, Was From $769

Why Buy

10 inches of memory foam

Motion isolation

Conforming support

Cooling cover with Phase Change Material

The Chill Memory Foam Mattress is Sealy’s answer to a bed in a box. Memory foam mattresses are the most modern type of mattress, and this Sealy mattress does not disappoint. This mattress sleek and low-profile, made out of 10 inches of solid memory foam. It provides you with contouring support across your whole body while you rest. The Chill Memory Foam Mattress is also great at providing motion isolation.

Cocoon by Sealy’s Perfect Fit memory foam was designed to adapt to your unique body shape. The mattress is soft and supportive in equal measure, no matter your preferred sleeping position. The mattress’s stretch-knit cover is infused with Sealy’s own Phase Change Material that was made to absorb and dissipate heat, helping you fall asleep as quickly as possible and keeping you cool throughout the night.

The Chill Memory Foam Mattress works perfectly with all types of bases, ranging from a standard frame and box spring to Sealy’s own Cocoon Foundation and Ease Power Base. For a limited time, each Cocoon by Sealy mattress purchase ships with a pillow and sheets gift bundle. This mattress is modern, extremely comfy, and surprisingly affordable. Available in six different sizes, there is most likely a Chill Memory Foam Mattress that is a perfect replacement for your old mattress. Better sleep is just a click away.

The Chill Hybrid Mattress — From $739, Was From $1,139

Why Buy

Active Support Technology

Fabric-encased coils

Reinforced steel perimeter

Perfect combination of memory foam and premium coils

Cocoon by Sealy’s step up from its all-memory-foam mattress comes in the form of The Chill Hybrid Mattress. This mattress is 12 inches thick and combines the comfort of memory foam with the responsiveness of premium coils, all wrapped together inside of Sealy’s cooling cover.

The Chill Hybrid Mattress is responsive due in part to Sealy’s Active Support Technology, which delivers targeted support based on your unique body size and shape, regardless of whether you prefer to sleep on your side, your stomach, or your back. Sleeping beside a partner has never been less disruptive because The Chill Hybrid Mattress’ fabric-encased coils transfer less motion without the noisy squeaking that is characteristic of traditional coil mattresses.

The Chill Hybrid Mattress has added edge support, which provides you with a more consistent sleep surface from edge to edge, thanks to Sealy’s Quantum Edge technology. The reinforced steel perimeter not only makes your mattress feel bigger but it makes it just a little bit easier to get out of bed in the morning. Just like The Chill Memory Foam Mattress, the Hybrid comes in six different sizes, so there’s bound to be one that’s just right for your bedroom. It also works seamlessly with Sealy’s Cocoon Foundation and Ease Power Base to create the ultimate bed of your dreams.

Editors' Recommendations