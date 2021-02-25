  1. Culture
Save $59 When You Buy Two Tempur-Cloud Pillows Today

It’s important to have the most comfortable materials on your bed, whether that happens to be a great mattress or a delightful pillow to rest your head on at night. After all, a good night’s sleep sets you up perfectly for your day. Right now, you can buy two Tempur-Cloud pillows from Tempur-Pedic for just $99. That works out as a saving of $59 and is a great deal if you’re keen to improve the pillows on your double bed, or you simply want to enjoy two all for yourself.

The Tempur-Cloud pillow is the company’s most popular pillow for very good reason. It offers cushion-soft comfort in a traditional shape while also supplying owners with the adaptive support of Tempur material. It’s aimed at both back and stomach sleepers with an extra-soft feel that supports your head admirably.

Made from Tempur material with a 100% polyester knit cover, the Tempur-Cloud pillow is also impressively well made for travel. You can easily compress it by rolling it up with a scarf or belt for easy storage without worrying about it losing its shape. That means you can easily place it in a suitcase on your next trip, ensuring you get a comfy night’s sleep at your hotel or wherever you may be staying. A removable and machine washable cover means you can always keep it clean, too. You should be sleeping better to enhance your wellbeing so a comfortable surrounding certainly helps.

Each pillow has a 5-year warranty in case of the need for repair or replacement so you can be safe in the knowledge that you’ve got nothing to worry about there.

Ordinarily priced at $79 each, the Tempur-Cloud pillow should still be on your radar at that price but it’s even more tempting when you can get two pillows for just $99. That works out as a saving of $59 on the usual price and means you’re paying just $20 for a second pillow. If you’re looking for the best comfort at this price, you can’t go wrong with the Tempur-Cloud. As the name suggests, your head will feel like it’s snuggled on a cloud at night. What more could you need? Snap this offer up now as it’s a strictly limited deal.

